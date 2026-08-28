Inside Parul Gulati's Mumbai Duplex With A Terrace Bar And An Indoor Swing

The Traitors 2 star Parul Gulati opened the doors to her lavish Mumbai home, offering a peek into an abode that feels as stylish and personal as she is. Parul appeared in the latest YouTube vlog of Archana Puran Singh and took Archana, her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons on a special house tour.

Parul's 4 BHK duplex in Mumbai is decorated with contemporary interiors, personal memorabilia and decor that perfectly captures her personality. The living room features a green sofa, a large indoor swing, rattan-style hanging lights and wooden accents that make the space warm and inviting. On the other side, the dining area has a large wooden table alongside spacious open windows that fill the space with plenty of natural light. The second living area acts as a workspace for Parul, offering a glimpse into her personal work and business.

The kitchen follows a modern modular design accentuated with grey cabinets and dark countertops. Parul revealed that her mother wanted a drawer-style kitchen; hence, the design blends practicality with style.

The next floor has two bedrooms belonging to Parul. One of them doubles as a projector and TV room, while her master bedroom offers stunning views of the city. The rooms are decorated with Parul's personal items, artworks and religious idols.

The most exciting part of her home is the terrace, which has a green area, a seating area, a bar-style counter and city views. During the tour, Parul revealed that she has previously used the space to host various celebrations, including her birthday and a party for her pet dog Malik.

During the home tour, Parul became nostalgic and recalled how her life in Mumbai began after she was selected for a television show. “I got selected on Facebook for a TV show. That's how I came to Mumbai. So my mother came along, and we stayed here. We didn't go back. I started with acting. Then I started a hair business. Mummy and I did it together in a living room. Our house was nearby. We lived in 1BHK, then 2BHK, then 3BHK, then offices, then this house,” she shared.

Parul also revealed that her house is basically a museum of all the things that make her who she is. Among the most personal items in the house is an old sewing machine that she retained from the early days of her business. More than a stylish duplex, Parul's home stands as a beautiful reminder of how far she has come.

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