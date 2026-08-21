Viral Video: Archana Puran Singh Tries Faux Bangs, Debuts A Playful New Look

Sometimes all it takes is a pair of bangs to give your look a completely different vibe. Archana Puran Singh has experimented with a new hairstyle, trying faux hair bangs from actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati. What began as a playful beauty experiment soon turned into a fun makeover moment, with Archana embracing the trendy fringe.

Sharing glimpses of the transformation, Parul Gulati posted a video on her Instagram handle, where she was seen attaching faux hair bangs to Archana Puran Singh. Talking about the idea behind it, Parul shared, “The Archana Puran Singh came to my house, and I know she loves bangs, so I cut bangs on my faux scalp silk base, and it looked so pretty on her.”

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's Transformation:

While the faux bangs gave Archana a playful new look, her approach to beauty goes beyond quick transformations. The 63-year-old talked about the importance of wellness and self-care and revealed her routine, which focuses on nourishing the body and maintaining overall well-being.

Previously, on her elder son Aaryamann Sethi's YouTube vlog, Archana Puran Singh talked about the lifestyle changes she made after returning from a 15-day wellness retreat in Bengaluru.

“Mera sab bandh hai (For me, everything is curbed). No meetha. No maida. No fried. Sleep from 10 pm to 11 pm. No enjoyment. I have to eat dinner at 7 pm. Live, laugh, eat because I can't…” she shared partly in jest and partly in acceptance.

Earlier, she posted on her Instagram story showcasing her meal, which included a plate of rice-flour momos with soy filling, and shared that it has become her evening snack. In Ayurveda, such meals are designed to be light on the gut while still nourishing, preventing the heaviness that often disrupts sleep and metabolism.

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