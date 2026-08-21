Rahul Gandhi Delhi Protest Live: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday staged a sit-in outside the Parliament Street Police Station along with the victim of the reported use of pellet guns on the July 20 protests. Gandhi has demanded the registration of a case over the use of pellet guns.
Gandhi visited the police station to support the victim, Sahil Lochab, in his demand to register an FIR into the pellet gun firing issue. As the cops refused to file an FIR, Gandhi, along with the pellet gun victim, then sat on a dharna outside the police station.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the dharna.
Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking the Centre, accusing it of using excessive police force to silence the voice of students while they peacefully protested against paper leaks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Here are the LIVE Updates:
RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel arrive outside the Parliament Police Station
#WATCH | Delhi: RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel arrive outside the Parliament Police Station.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi continues to remain here after meeting the DCP. He is here with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest... pic.twitter.com/ufXiTp8Qa6
Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On Rahul Gandhi's Sit-In
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Rahul Gandhi has come here to protest for the students. He is demanding that an FIR be registered but it is not being done. Police are taking the dictator route. So, we have come to support Rahul Gandhi in his protest."
#WATCH | Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Rahul Gandhi has come here to protest for the students. He is demanding that an FIR be registered but it is not being done. Police are taking the dictator route. So, we have come to support Rahul Gandhi in his protest." https://t.co/UpNmZWJ2zO pic.twitter.com/YBqmoRz57P— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Parliament Street Police Station.
#BreakingGround with @vedikas | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul Gandhi outside DCP office— NDTV (@ndtv) August 21, 2026
NDTV's @aishvaryjain reports pic.twitter.com/7idAyAhfFL
Rahul Gandhi at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.
Rahul Gandhi continues to remain at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.
Rahul Gandhi is here with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest last month. Rahul Gandhi is insisting that an FIR be registered on Lochav's written Police complaint. Party MP Kumari Selja is also here with them.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi continues to remain at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
He is here with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest last month. Rahul Gandhi is insisting that an FIR be... pic.twitter.com/4NJRyJuYlq
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi present at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi present at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Congress Sources say - "On the 14th, Sahil Lochav (injured during Jantar Mantar protest) went with his lawyers to Delhi Police and gave a written complaint. They refused to... pic.twitter.com/AUbzi2s2pM
- Rahul Gandhi, who has been demanding to know who gave the order to fire pellet guns on the students, today walked into a police station at Parliament Street with a pellet gun victim and refused to leave until an FIR is registered in the case.
- As the cops refused to file an FIR, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with the pellet gun victim, Sahil Lochab, then sat on a dharna outside the police station.
- The Delhi Police informed the protesting Congress leader that the Supreme Court has constituted a High-Powered Expert Committee (HPEC) to examine allegations of excessive and disproportionate use of force by the police, paramilitary forces during the student protests.
- Gandhi, though, refused to budge until an FIR in the case is registered.