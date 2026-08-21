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Rahul Gandhi Delhi Protest Live: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday staged a sit-in outside the Parliament Street Police Station along with the victim of the reported use of pellet guns on the July 20 protests. Gandhi has demanded the registration of a case over the use of pellet guns.

Gandhi visited the police station to support the victim, Sahil Lochab, in his demand to register an FIR into the pellet gun firing issue. As the cops refused to file an FIR, Gandhi, along with the pellet gun victim, then sat on a dharna outside the police station.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the dharna.

Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking the Centre, accusing it of using excessive police force to silence the voice of students while they peacefully protested against paper leaks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Here are the LIVE Updates:
 

Aug 21, 2026 14:02 (IST)
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RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel arrive outside the Parliament Police Station

Aug 21, 2026 14:02 (IST)
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Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On Rahul Gandhi's Sit-In

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Rahul Gandhi has come here to protest for the students. He is demanding that an FIR be registered but it is not being done. Police are taking the dictator route. So, we have come to support Rahul Gandhi in his protest."
 

Aug 21, 2026 14:00 (IST)
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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Parliament Street Police Station.

Aug 21, 2026 13:59 (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.

Aug 21, 2026 13:59 (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi continues to remain at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.

Rahul Gandhi is here with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest last month. Rahul Gandhi is insisting that an FIR be registered on Lochav's written Police complaint. Party MP Kumari Selja is also here with them.

Aug 21, 2026 13:58 (IST)
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi present at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.

Aug 21, 2026 13:57 (IST)
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  • Rahul Gandhi, who has been demanding to know who gave the order to fire pellet guns on the students, today walked into a police station at Parliament Street with a pellet gun victim and refused to leave until an FIR is registered in the case.
  • As the cops refused to file an FIR, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with the pellet gun victim, Sahil Lochab, then sat on a dharna outside the police station.
  • The Delhi Police informed the protesting Congress leader that the Supreme Court has constituted a High-Powered Expert Committee (HPEC) to examine allegations of excessive and disproportionate use of force by the police, paramilitary forces during the student protests.
  • Gandhi, though, refused to budge until an FIR in the case is registered.
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Rahul Gandhi, Pellet Gun, July 20 Protests
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