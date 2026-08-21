Rahul Gandhi Delhi Protest Live: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday staged a sit-in outside the Parliament Street Police Station along with the victim of the reported use of pellet guns on the July 20 protests. Gandhi has demanded the registration of a case over the use of pellet guns.

Gandhi visited the police station to support the victim, Sahil Lochab, in his demand to register an FIR into the pellet gun firing issue. As the cops refused to file an FIR, Gandhi, along with the pellet gun victim, then sat on a dharna outside the police station.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the dharna.

Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking the Centre, accusing it of using excessive police force to silence the voice of students while they peacefully protested against paper leaks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

