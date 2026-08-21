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UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main Examination is scheduled to begin today at 9 AM with Paper-I (Essay). The examination will be conducted in a single shift today, from 9 AM to 12 noon. However, on August 22, 23, 29 and 30, the examination will be held in two shifts, the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

According to the official notice, candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 are advised to carry two recent passport-sized photographs for each session of the examination.

In case of failure, discrepancy or error in face authentication, failure to produce the original ID proof mentioned in the e-Admit Card, or any other unforeseen circumstance, candidates may be required to fill out an undertaking provided by the venue supervisor at the examination centre and affix their photograph to it.

All candidates appearing for the UPSC examination will be required to undergo face authentication at the examination venue.

The use of mobile phones, pagers, electronic equipment, programmable devices, storage media such as pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other equipment or related accessories that can be used as communication devices is strictly prohibited at the examination centre, whether switched on or off.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Check Latest Updates Here
 

Aug 21, 2026 08:15 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Face Authentication Mandatory

To ensure a secure and smooth examination process, face authentication will be mandatory for all candidates at the examination venue. Candidates are advised to reach the venue well in advance to complete face authentication, identity verification, and frisking procedures.

Aug 21, 2026 08:13 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 Live: Candidates Must Reach Venue 30 Minutes Early

Candidates should reach the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session to allow sufficient time for face authentication, identity verification, and frisking.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination venue after the commencement of the examination under any circumstances.

Aug 21, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 Live: Time Table for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026

Time Table for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026

 

Aug 21, 2026 08:04 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Items Banned At Examination Centres

The use of mobile phones, pagers, electronic equipment, programmable devices, storage media such as pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other equipment or related accessories that can be used as communication devices is strictly prohibited at the examination centre, whether switched on or off.

Aug 21, 2026 08:04 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Latest Instructions From UPSC

Candidates are advised to carry two recent passport-sized photographs for each session of the examination.

Aug 21, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Candidates To Undergo Face Authentication At Exam Centre

All candidates appearing for the UPSC examination will be required to undergo face authentication at the examination venue.

Aug 21, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Exams To Be Held In A Single Shift Today

The examination will be conducted in a single shift today, from 9 AM to 12 noon. However, on August 22, 23, 29 and 30, there will be two shifts - the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Aug 21, 2026 08:01 (IST)
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UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Exam Begins Today At 9 AM

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main Examination is scheduled to begin today at 9 AM with Paper-I (Essay).

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