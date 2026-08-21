UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main Examination is scheduled to begin today at 9 AM with Paper-I (Essay). The examination will be conducted in a single shift today, from 9 AM to 12 noon. However, on August 22, 23, 29 and 30, the examination will be held in two shifts, the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

According to the official notice, candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 are advised to carry two recent passport-sized photographs for each session of the examination.

In case of failure, discrepancy or error in face authentication, failure to produce the original ID proof mentioned in the e-Admit Card, or any other unforeseen circumstance, candidates may be required to fill out an undertaking provided by the venue supervisor at the examination centre and affix their photograph to it.

All candidates appearing for the UPSC examination will be required to undergo face authentication at the examination venue.

The use of mobile phones, pagers, electronic equipment, programmable devices, storage media such as pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other equipment or related accessories that can be used as communication devices is strictly prohibited at the examination centre, whether switched on or off.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Live: Check Latest Updates Here

