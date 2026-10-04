Mamata Banerjee's 15-Day Deadline For Return Of Rebels, Turncoats

Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, has set a 15-day deadline for MPs and MLAs who had left the party to return.

At a mega show of strength at north Dinajpur in North Bengal - a first since the assembly polls -- Banerjee addressed the workers and the people on cellphone. In her message, she set a 15-day deadline for Trinamool MPs and MLAs who had left the party to return.

"Many of the MLAs and MPs we helped get elected are traitors; there is no place for them here... We will return (to power). You are the true Trinamool. As for the MLAs and MPs who left us - if they come back within 15 days, it is fine; otherwise, there will be no place for them here," she said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Election Commission, she alleged that the BJP will remain in power as long as Gyanesh Kumar remained in charge of the poll body.

She asserted that just as she had successfully founded the party in 1998, she could strengthen it once again. She took care to underscore that it was the ordinary grassroot-level workers, and not the leaders, who were the lifeblood of the party.

There was also a message on the countrywide standing of Trinamool Congress.

"The INDIA Alliance cannot be strong without the Trinamool Congress. Therefore, if we are to fight the BJP, strengthen the Trinamool Congress-strengthen us," she said.

Apart from Kalyan Banerjee, Itahar MLA Mosharraf Hussain was also present at the meeting.

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which dismantled the 35-year-old Left citadel and then ruled Bengal for 15 years, started unravelling after the party's resounding defeat in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

While a chunk of the MLAs joined rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee and declared themselves the real Trinamool, a lion's share of MPs - 20 of 28 -- also broke away joined the regional Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

A battle is now on over the party's "twin flower" symbol with the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, which is pending in court. The Supreme Court recently gave the Election Commission three months to take a call on the issue.