'Tiger Shroff Hasn't Issued Statement On Shooting': Fan Club Amid Fake News, Jackie Shroff Reacts

Tiger Shroff's fan club today shared a statement clarifying that the actor has not issued any statement or released any videos regarding the recent shooting incident.

The statement comes amid the circulation of 'fake news and AI-generated videos' falsely attributed to the actor, according to the fan club. Jackie Shroff also reshared the statement shared by his fan club on his Instagram account.

"We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments."

It further added, "It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, Al-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public."

They also made it clear that it had no connection with the content being circulated online. "We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain."

Warning of legal action against those responsible, the statement read, "Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible."

"We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team."

Tiger was leaving a football stadium after a game when two shooters allegedly fired seven rounds at his car, five of which hit the vehicle. His driver and another person were injured in the incident.

The shooting caused chaos in the area. After the injured driver got out of the car, the two shooters fled on a bike that their third accomplice had kept ready. Tiger then took the driver's seat and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Tiger over the phone to enquire about his well-being and assured him that strict action would be taken against the shooters and the mastermind behind the attack. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met the actor at his residence, where Tiger was seen with bandages on his arms and a dressing on his chest.

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