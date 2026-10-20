Fitness Coach Defends Tiger Against Trolls After Attack, Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts

On October 18, Tiger Shroff was attacked by three assailants in Mumbai's Juhu area around 7 pm. The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Following the attack, many people on social media questioned the actor's martial arts training and mocked him.

Taking to Instagram, Commando Prince Jamwall, a fitness trainer, slammed the trolls and explained how martial arts contributed to Shroff's situational awareness and quick reaction.

"A gun in front of you doesn't make your martial arts training useless. It makes your situational awareness even more important," he wrote in the caption.

Real Life Vs Reel Life Attack

He explained that the recent attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai serves as a reminder that real-life emergencies are different from what is shown in movies.

"Trolling someone for knowing Karate or Taekwondo just because the attacker had a gun is ridiculous. Martial arts are not a guarantee against every threat. They develop discipline, confidence, physical fitness, and the ability to respond under pressure," he added.

He said that situational awareness is important and develops when a person observes their surroundings and recognises potential danger early. The fitness coach further added that threat assessment can help a person understand a situation better instead of reacting blindly to it.

The fitness trainer explained that a survival-first approach is better. "When faced with an armed threat, prioritise getting to safety and protecting life. Never treat a real-life attack like a movie fight," he said.

He added that everyone training in any form of combat art should remember that the goal is never to win a fight, but to survive the situation.

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts

Reacting to Commando Prince Jamwall's video, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shared three folded-hands emojis. Other people also agreed with him in the comments section.

Reacting to Commando Prince Jamwall's video, Ayesha Shroff shared three folded-hands emojis. Photo: Commando Prince Jamwall/ Instagram

One fan called Tiger Shroff a "brave man."

Another praised the fitness coach for speaking on the subject.

A third claimed that the presence of mind Tiger Shroff showed by switching seats with his driver and taking him to the hospital was commendable, adding that many people would have simply frozen in such a moment.

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