'Running Never Looked Sexier': Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in her third trimester, and the actor is running, playing, working out and enjoying this phase to the fullest. From sharing her workout videos to conducting AMA sessions on Instagram, the mother-to-be keeps giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her playing pickleball.

Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she was playing doubles with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The actor was at the back, while the director was covering for her at the front.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays pickleball with Raj Nidimoru. Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

The caption read, "Safe to say my running never looked sexier." She could be seen running across the court and giving it her all to hit the ball.

Before this video, the actor shared a reel on her Instagram Stories in which two players were playing pickleball. The caption read, "When your partner trusts you 1000%."

It must be noted that Samantha Ruth Prabhu may have consulted her doctor before hitting the court. Pregnant women should consult their doctors before going to the gym or undertaking any strenuous physical activity.

Samantha Strength-Training During Her Pregnancy

In August 2026, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share glimpses of her workouts during pregnancy. The caption read, "Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better."

She mentioned that she is lifting 70% of the maximum weight she was lifting before. However, she also noted that on some days, when she is tired, her workout includes only lying on the floor.

"Goals are different when you are growing a tiny human, and I think that might be the strongest thing this body has ever done," the actor wrote in conclusion.

"My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience, and my pregnancy," Samantha shared as a word of caution for her fans.

In an AMA session on Instagram, the mother-to-be confessed that she has put on 11 kg during her pregnancy. In her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed, "Both Raj and I reached a place where we were okay with, 'Maybe we can't have kids. Maybe we will.' I was okay with either. I was fine and so was he. This (pregnancy) is a surprise."

The actor feels that everything aligned for her, and now she is excited to welcome her baby.

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