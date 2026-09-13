Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump In New Pics Days After Revealing Pregnancy 'Was A Surprise'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into a new chapter in her life as she prepares to embrace motherhood. The actor recently gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey in her new Instagram post. She was seen proudly flaunting her baby bump while radiating a natural pregnancy glow.

The photo dump featured glimpses from Samantha's work commitments over the past few weeks. Several pictures showed the actor posing at different work locations, while mirror selfies offered a closer look at her baby bump. Keeping her style comfortable and understated, the Maa Inti Bangaaram star opted for a series of casual looks throughout the carousel. From professional outings to candid selfies, Samantha appeared to be enjoying this special phase while continuing to stay busy with work.

This comes days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India that she and Raj Nidimoru had been at peace with the possibility of not having children before she became pregnant.

“I had reached a place where I was okay. Like, both Raj and I were okay with it; maybe we can't have kids. Maybe we will. I was okay with either. I was fine, and so was he. So, this is a surprise," she said.

The actor shared that she found out about her pregnancy when she was filming the Thassadiya song for her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. "I was shooting for Thassadiya, and I had just found out. I had to go and do the steps, and I was having a little bit of sickness at that time. So, well, I guess everything just aligned. I am truly excited, and really, I do believe it when everyone tells me, 'Having a child changes your entire life.' I think I'm ready for that change," she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru first crossed paths professionally in June 2021 when they worked together on the web series The Family Man Season 2. Following Samantha's divorce from Naga Chaitanya in late 2021 and Raj's separation from his former spouse in 2022, their bond reportedly deepened during their second major creative reunion for the action-spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

By early 2024, dating rumours intensified as the duo began making frequent public appearances. After months of social media soft-launches, the couple officially put all speculation to rest by marrying in December 2025 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, Shares Why Her Pregnancy Was A "Surprise"