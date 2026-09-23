Pregnant Samantha Calls Husband Raj Nidimoru "Part-Time Tamilian", Shares "Unbeatable" Chennai Breakfast Moment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, will be welcoming their first child soon. On September 23, Samantha shared glimpses from her breakfast date with Raj. Sharing a glimpse of her husband, she wrote, "Part-time Tamilan."

In another Instagram Story, she shared a picture of a dosa with different types of chutney and sambar and wrote, "Chennai breakfast. Unbeatable." Take a look at the posts here:

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expected to welcome their baby in December.

At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and said that she would be taking a maternity break from acting after completing her current commitments.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."

For the past few days, social media had been abuzz with speculation about Samantha's pregnancy. The rumours gained momentum after videos from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations surfaced online, with several fans pointing to what they believed was a visible baby bump. Samantha has now put an end to the speculation by announcing her plans to go on maternity leave following the completion of her current projects.

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.