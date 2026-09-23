India's Adarsh Balak Takes Over London Fashion Week Runway

In the 80s and 90s, there was a poster boy in Indian schools and educational charts. He was the ideal role model, offering life lessons on how to become the 'best' version of yourself.

Years later, Priyesh Trivedi playfully reinterpreted the character, and thus a satirical series of Adarsh Balak was born. It was an exaggerated imitation of the poster boy who wakes up early in the morning, salutes his parents, brushes his teeth every day, takes a bath daily, goes for a morning walk, attends school and studies attentively, eats meals on time, participates in games, and engages in social activities.

Adarsh Balak On London Fashion Runway

He was the benchmark against which every child was supposed to be measured. Priyesh Trivedi's tongue-in-cheek portrayal took social media by storm. However, at London Fashion Week, the same poster boy has transformed into a fashion muse.

As Lovebirds Studio showcased its collection on the London Fashion Week runway, Adarsh Balak was spotted on one of the dresses. A model wore a strapless gown with blue checks throughout. She secured it around her chest with a black belt, but it was the Adarsh Balak motif on the front that stole the spotlight.

The runway collection was one of the most eye-catching showcases so far. Chintz fabrics with hand-brushed detailing and reimagined motifs were on display. Handwoven fabrics such as dupion, tussar, and brocade also made it to the runway, showcasing Indian craftsmanship. The fabrics were reportedly created in collaboration with artisans from Kutch in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Adarsh Balak, A Phenomenon

For decades, Adarsh Balak charts taught children ideals of discipline, hygiene and good behaviour, but when Myntra collaborated with Priyesh Trivedi on an End Of Reason Sale campaign, Adarsh Balak became the face of billboards, especially in Mumbai.

"The brainstorming on this was wild. Funnily, Priyesh is nothing like Adarsh Balak, which was unexpected. An introverted, talented artist, he let us spill all our visual concepts on the table and patiently fine-tuned them to ensure they stayed true to the Adarsh Balak universe. Fashion campaign, but Banksy style," Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member of Talented Agency, said in an interview.

Several years later, Adarsh Balak is back in the limelight, and this time, he has taken over the London Fashion Week runway.

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