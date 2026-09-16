Sara Tendulkar Stuns In A Rs 2.1 Lakh Ritu Kumar Saree For Ganesh Chaturthi

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire state of Maharashtra comes alive, and with it, celebrities bring glamour to our Instagram feeds. Recently, Sara Tendulkar shared pictures from the celebrations at home, and we are completely bowled over by her ethnic look.

What Sara Tendulkar Wore At Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Trust Sara Tendulkar to serve looks, and you will never be disappointed. The nutritionist shared pictures on Instagram in which she is wearing a saree. She opted for a Tiffany blue saree adorned with motifs all over it.

The caption read, "Ganpu season."

The biomedical scientist wore a creation from the shelves of Ritu Kumar. A quick Google Lens search reveals that the saree is worth Rs 2.1 lakh. The Emerald Satnam Saree is a silk-satin drape featuring intricate zari work across the border and throughout.

Sara Tendulkar draped it in a traditional fall-pallu style and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorised the look with a studded necklace and matching earrings, elevating its royal appeal.

She opted for stacked bangles on both hands, complementing her jewellery. As for her hairstyle, she secured her loose waves around the crown and let her bangs frame her face. At the back, she adorned her locks with a gajra made of white flowers.

When you have the perfect outfit, all you need is flawless makeup. A small mistake, and your imagined look might not turn out the way you expected. But this is Sara Tendulkar we're talking about. Her makeup was not only flawless but also a masterclass in how less is more.

Over a matte base, she opted for a mauve-pink lip shade, complemented by a subtle pink blush on her cheeks and the high points of her face. She contoured her nose ever so slightly and kept the eyeshadow in muted tones, complementing the rest of the look.

To complete the ensemble, she placed a bindi at the centre of her forehead. The entire look was put together by Eka Lakhani, and might we say, it was as impeccable as it could get.

Before sharing these gorgeous pictures in a saree, Sara Tendulkar also posted photos of herself in a pink suit. The caption read, "Modaks, aarti, good food, family, friends and the unmistakable feeling of Bappa being home."

While she did not share a full look at the outfit, the nutritionist posted a selfie in which her makeup was spot on. Pink blended with red created the perfect lipstick shade, which was complemented by matching blush and eyeshadow. A stroke of kajal and a thin eyeliner, placed close to the lash line, completed the beauty look.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Serves Festive Glam In Vibrant Patola Saree For Ganesh Chaturthi