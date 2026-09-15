Tour Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Rs 9 Crore Mumbai Home With Sea Views, A Home Temple, And A Swing

In March 2026, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar shared pictures of their Griha Pravesh ceremony at their new address. Not only did their post go viral, but fans also caught a glimpse of their humble abode.

But the couple recently opened their home to Farah Khan for the latest episode of Food With Farah and confessed that it was the first time fans would be able to see what their dream home looked like after they had moved in. According to a 2024 Network18 report, Rahul Vaidya reportedly purchased this apartment for Rs 9 crore.

Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's New Rs 9 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home

The exterior of the house is adorned with wood panels, adding a luxurious touch and making the entrance grand. As you step into the living room, an eye-catching wallpaper immediately grabs attention. It features a peacock, banana trees, cows with their calves, and Rajasthani architecture.

On both sides of the living room are corridors that lead to the bedrooms, kitchen, and home temple. The room features two three-seater sofas in what appears to be a sea-green shade. They are arranged in an L-shape, and there are two beige cushioned armchairs. In the centre is a coffee table with a marble-finished top.

Right in front of the sofas is a giant television, and below it is a wall-mounted storage unit. The open-floor layout seamlessly merges the living area with the dining space. A black dining table is paired with chairs that match the beige seating in the living room.

Rahul Vaidya took Farah Khan to the balcony, where she was stunned by the view of the Sea Link and the Arabian Sea. She remarked that the singer had come a long way, from modest beginnings to owning an apartment in Bandra with a view so spectacular that it could be compared to New York's skyline.

The best feature of the balcony is the swing, making it the perfect spot to spend time during the evening or on a pleasant day. Another corridor has been transformed into a photo gallery, where the couple has displayed pictures from their wedding, their parents, and their daughter's milestone moments.

The flooring demarcation is another detail that catches the eye. While the living room features beige tiles, the corridors and balcony feature a combination of beige and black, creating a striking contrast and elevating the luxury quotient.

As the couple took Farah Khan on a home tour, they showed her the white home temple, complete with a minimal floral wallpaper backdrop. They then took her to their kitchen, which features a brown countertop complemented by grey cabinets. As always, the episode ended with a gift-exchange session and a hearty meal.

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