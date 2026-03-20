Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Rs 9 Crore Mumbai Home, <i>Griha Pravesh</i> Pics Go Viral

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar shared pictures of themselves performing the puja for their new home. The couple is all set to move into their new abode with their daughter, Navya, who was born on September 20, 2023.

The singer and the actor shared the good news on their social media handles along with adorable pictures of them performing the auspicious rituals of Griha Pravesh on Gudi Padwa. While Disha opted for a mustard yellow suit, statement earrings, and a sleek ponytail, Rahul Vaidya kept it simple with blue jeans and a white shirt.

Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's New Home

While the couple did not share many photos of their new home, the glimpses were enough to understand that the new apartment offers a stunning view from floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The door opens into a spacious living room that boasts pastel tones and ample ambient and ceiling lighting. The drawing room leads into a well-lit corridor, flanked by rooms on both sides. The interior design of the house is still underway, as one can see unfinished cabinets without panels in the background.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya shared a picture of 'Shubh' and 'Labh' written on one of the doors.

Disha's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Badhaiyan," in the comment section.

Shubhaavi Choksey also wrote, "Finally... congratulations and all the best."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also congratulated the couple.

Rahul Vaida And Disha Parmar's New Home Costs Rs 9 Crore

According to a 2024 Network18 report, Rahul Vaidya reportedly purchased a new flat in Bandra West for Rs 9 crore. Spanning over 3,000 square feet, the apartment is located in a DLH Group building offering 3, 4, and 5 BHK units. Reportedly, the singer paid Rs 56.37 lakh as stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration fees.

Bandra West is one of the most posh localities in Mumbai, where several Indian celebrities own luxurious homes. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor, the area is a popular hotspot for celebrities.

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