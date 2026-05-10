How Aishwarya Rai's <i>Dil Ka Rishta</i> Lehenga Became A Bridal Hit In The 2000s, Reveals Neeta Lulla

For decades, Indian films have driven wedding trends. Long before the social media boom and the concept of virality, Bollywood films and celebrities inspired fashion for the masses. From Sridevi's sarees in Chandni to Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, what fans saw on the silver screen - whether it was couture, hairstyles, or winged eyeliner - they copied in real life.

In the early 2000s, such a trend was kick-started by Aishwarya Rai. Taking to Instagram a few days ago, designer Neeta Lulla shared how the actor's iconic lavender-blue lehenga from Dil Ka Rishta (2003) inspired thousands of recreations.

Aishwarya Rai's Lavender-Blue Lehenga From Dil Ka Rishta

In the video, the designer shared, "It was a lehenga choli made in organza, but the blouse was different. We had incorporated the kurti structure into the front of the blouse, so it had a kind of slit in the centre. It looked very sensuous and still had the effect of a modest kurti."

"The embroidery on it was done with light water sequins of self colour, light blue colour and very, very light silver to create the entire impact on the lehenga. This colour became very popular with my clothes on Aishwarya because she really loved the colour and it went beautifully with her eyes," she further shared.

In the caption, Neeta mentioned that when Aishwarya Rai wore the stunning creation, it became "one of the most recreated lehenga inspirations of all time."

"From soft lavender and blue pastel tones to the flowy silhouette and delicate detailing, women are still recreating this iconic aesthetic decades later. From the custom-dyed hues to the handcrafted silver embroidery, every detail was meticulously created by artisans in the workshop. Even the jewellery was specially designed to complement the dreamy silhouette, making the entire look a timeless piece of couture history. It wasn't just an iconic lehenga, it became a bridal moodboard before Pinterest even existed," she wrote, explaining the details of the outfit.

Aishwarya Rai's Jewellery With Lavender-Blue Lehenga

It was not just the lehenga that caught everyone's attention. People were mesmerised by Aishwarya Rai's effortlessly elegant look. Getting candid about the intricate details of the jewellery, Neeta said, "A unit of mine that handcrafted jewellery sat in my atelier and created the choker, the earrings, the maang tikka, the bracelets and some of the bangles. To this jewellery piece, we incorporated stones, Swarovski crystals and blue crystal beads to create an Indo-Western fusion of sorts."

"Because the look was not completely traditional, nor was it completely Western. So, I would say it was a contemporary look and that look, kind of, you know the rest of it, it's history," she concluded.

Even today, it remains one of Aishwarya Rai's most iconic looks. Since Indian maximalism is having a moment on and off screen, you never know when a recreation of this lehenga might spark another Y2K-inspired trend.

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