Why Abhishek Bachchan Is "Terrified" Of Walking The Red Carpet With Aishwarya Rai: "Have You Seen My Wife?"

From the Cannes red carpets to runways, when Aishwarya Rai walks, she does not just take away the breath of the spectators, but she owns the stage. In 2002, when the actor first graced the Cannes red carpet alongside Shah Rukh Khan, wearing a yellow Neeta Lulla saree, it became one of her most iconic looks to date.

Needless to say, Abhishek Bachchan feels "terrified" of walking the red carpet with his wife by his side. He revealed the reason behind this feeling on a recent podcast with YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh. He admitted that he feels "awkward" at high-profile events when he is accompanying his wife, and we cannot help but say, "There, there" (IYKYK).

Why Is Abhishek Terrified Of Walking Red Carpet With Aishwarya

During the podcast with Lilly Singh, Abhishek Bachchan asked her, "Have you seen my wife? Have you ever seen her on a red carpet?

"It's the most daunting thing for me to go on a red carpet, period. And if I have to do it with her, it's terrifying," he added.

"They're all professionals, and they're so good at it. I'm like a block of wood. I don't know what to do. Should I keep my hands in my pockets? I'm very awkward. So they always end up saying, 'One more smile, please.'" the Be Happy actor further shared.

Abhishek Cleared Air When His Nervousness Was Mistaken For Anger On A Red Carpet With Aishwarya

It was a few years ago when Abhishek and Aishwarya were on a red carpet for the premiere of Sarbjit. Clips went viral when he, in the middle of clicking pictures, walked away, and their relationship was heavily scrutinised. Since then, rumours have been floating around the internet that they were separated or on the verge of divorce.

Recalling the incident, Abhishek said that his nervousness was mistaken for anger. He shared that photographers once asked him, "Sir, humne kya galti ki hai? Aap itne naraaz kyun dikh rahe hain? (Sir, what mistake have we made? Why do you look so upset?)"

He could not give any explanation, so he apologised. "And I am like, sorry," he said.

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and got married on April 20, 2007. They have starred together in films like Dhoom 2, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, and Umrao Jaan. This year, the couple will complete 19 years of marriage and share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Credits "Severe Ego" Behind 18-Year Marriage With Aishwarya Rai