Inside Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal's Hyderabad Home: Vibrant Decor, Media Room, And Spacious Balcony

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's Hyderabad home is nothing short of a paradise - a lesson in modern architecture that carries quiet elegance while blending with traditional elements. It's a perfect example of how to incorporate colours without making the space appear loud.

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Thomas Parambil Architects, who designed the home of the badminton player and the actor, opened up about the specifics of the interiors.

Open Floor Plan

While the living space has beige-coloured walls, the vibrant furniture adds pops of colour. Muted reds, charcoal, terracotta, greens, blues, and warm tones instantly have a soothing effect. Instead of looking boring, the room looks lively.

"The intention was to create richness and personality while still maintaining balance," Parambil told the publication, adding, "Every material was selected not only for aesthetics but also for how it shaped mood, light, and experience."

The 5,700-square-foot property has an open-floor plan with a balcony, media room, living, and dining areas merging into one another. There are no harsh partitions, and the designer repositioned the walls to create movement patterns throughout and allow natural light to illuminate every corner.

A Media Room

Considering Vishnu Vishal is an actor, the house had to have a media room. But the one at his Hyderabad home screams comfort and luxury. The equipment and design elements are placed in a way that makes everything feel connected, yet each space has a defined zone.

Fluted glass panels separate it from the rest of the living room, allowing the family to enjoy private screenings. It is equipped with a projector, a large screen, a spacious sofa, a carpet, and a chair.

Rooms

The bedrooms exude more muted tones compared to the living space. The main bedroom features tribal textiles, black wood, and blue-red accents. The secondary room has a green carpet, wooden flooring, and structured light fixtures.

The kids' room is pink-themed, featuring a white and pink carpet, Peppa Pig soft toys, a staircase leading to a bed, and a study beneath it. A movie buff or a reader can spend an entire day in this cocoon.

Open Balcony

In April, Jwala Gutta shared a picture from her balcony while enjoying her coffee. It featured black flooring, a wooden ceiling, vines, and a comforting space for sitting, making it an extension of the living room.

"A clean, peaceful space. Going to bed early without guilt. Feeling safe in your own home. Being around people who don't drain you, but make life feel lighter. You stop craving chaos and start protecting your peace," the fourteen-time National Badminton champion wrote in her post.

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