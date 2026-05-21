After PM Modi's Work From Home Appeal, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wants You To 'Work From Beach'

Work from home sounds like a treat to the ears, but working from the beach is what you would call a treat to the soul, especially when you have an option to work from the beaches of Goa.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant talked about how the state is being promoted as a work-from-vacation destination. He was speaking on the sidelines of Goa Shackathon 2026.

Amid the rising hostility in the Middle East and disruptions in the global oil market and supply chain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on May 11 to conserve fuel and refrain from purchasing gold (unless necessary).

He appealed to revive COVID-like measures, which included working from home and restricted foreign travel. Taking a cue from this, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been urging both domestic and international tourists to make the state their new work-from-vacation destination.

Shackathon 2026: Why Goa Wants You To Work From Beaches

To promote Goa as a work-vacation destination, Tourism Minister Rohan A. Khaunte and Information Technology (IT) Minister Rohan Khaunte have come together to start Shackathon 2026, the Chief Minister said.

"This is a new concept - working from the beach," the Chief Minister added. He noted that Prime Minister Modi has appealed to citizens to work from home, but people can often get tired of it.

"So they can come to Goa, they can stay here, and they can work from the beaches," he told NDTV, while sipping refreshing coconut water at Baga Beach.

Goa Is Building Work-From-Beach Infrastructure

"We are creating the infrastructure required for this, so they can start their work from the beach," he added. The Chief Minister also noted that Goa is not only about the sun, sand, and sea.

"Goa is also for startups," he said, adding, "We are promoting work-from-vacation through Goa Shackathon 2026."

This is a new concept in India. Goan shacks were previously known for relaxing and enjoying beer with chicken and fish while taking in sunsets and sunrises. However, the Chief Minister now wants people not only to participate in tourism activities but also to work from the beaches, surrounded by pristine natural beauty.

"We will be attracting global tourists as well. They can come and work from Goa's beaches," he concluded.

Goa Shackathon is a two-day event bringing together creators, students, startups, remote professionals, innovators, and designers for a beachside 'workation' experience on May 21 and 22. It is organised by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C).

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