Sara Tendulkar Slams "Disgusting" Body-Shaming Post By Pap Account: 'Deleting It Not Enough'

Sara Tendulkar blasted a body-shaming comment by a paparazzi account after a reel with an offensive remark about her and her sister-in-law surfaced on social media.

Details

Sara Tendulkar has criticised a paparazzi page for using an offensive caption in a social media reel that referenced her and her sister-in-law. Reacting through her Instagram Stories, Sara strongly objected to the now-deleted video and questioned the standards of such posts.

Sara shared an Instagram Story featuring a moment from the video. The caption of Sara's post read, "You are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave. Us. Alone". While sharing it, Sara tagged the account and wrote, "You can delete your post, but that doesn't make you any less disgusting."

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara, the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, often keeps her fans updated by sharing moments from her life. She recently posted a series of pictures and videos from her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding ceremonies.



​​​​​​​Arjun Tendulkar married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on March 5. The celebrations were attended by several prominent figures from the worlds of cricket and cinema.



About The Wedding

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding ceremony took place at the luxury hotel, The St Regis Mumbai and followed a theme titled "SaaJ". The event was attended by several high-profile guests, including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Cricketers MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni were also present, along with Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. Actor Farhan Akhtar was among the other attendees.



Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Drops Delightful Double Fashion Looks From Brother Arjun And Saaniya's Mehendi