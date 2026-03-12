Sara Tendulkar Shares Unseen Pics From Brother Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding With Saaniya Chandhok

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, got married to entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai on March 5. The wedding was attended by several prominent names from the worlds of cricket and cinema.

Now, Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, has delighted fans by sharing unseen photos from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

The first photo in the carousel captures a heartfelt moment from the ceremony as Arjun is seen applying sindoor to Saaniya with a bright smile on his face. In another picture, the entire Tendulkar family, along with Saaniya, can be seen sharing a candid moment together. The remaining photos offer glimpses of the wedding rituals and some unseen moments of Sara enjoying the celebrations with friends, family and her brother.

Along with the pictures, Sara penned an emotional note celebrating the couple's new journey. She wrote, "My baby brother now belongs to @saaniyachandhok May the universe shower you both with infinite blessings, abundance, everything your heart desires, and ofcourse, protect you from nazar for the rest of your lives. Love you both immensely. Undoubtedly the happiest day of my life!"

She further added, "Thank you @arjuntendulkar24 for giving me a sistaaaa."

Sara Tendulkar's Wedding Look

For her brother's big day, Sara opted for a pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured a cutwork rosette border with intricate zardozi and resham embroidery.

She paired the saree with a pink silk blouse adorned with multicoloured zardozi embroidery and jewelled tassels. The blouse also featured delicate embroidery on the sleeves and neckline, while tiny drops near the hemline and a cut-out design at the back with tassel detailing added an extra touch of elegance to the look.

Sara completed her outfit with heavy traditional jewellery, including a multi-layered stone-embedded necklace with green bead drops, matching earrings, and a sleek maang tikka. She also wore a stack of bangles and a large statement ring.

About Arjun And Saaniya's Wedding

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding ceremony took place at the luxurious The St Regis Mumbai and followed a theme titled "SaaJ."

The celebration was attended by several well-known personalities. Among the guests were Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Cricket stars MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni were also present, along with Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. Actor Farhan Akhtar was also among those in attendance.

ALSO READ: Arjun Tendulkar's Wife Saaniya Stuns In Pink In Unseen Pics From Chooda Ceremony