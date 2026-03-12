Some Parents Are Shaving Their Young Daughter's Face. Why It Is Not Going Smoothly

For years, many girls growing up have quietly endured teasing about facial hair. In school corridors and playgrounds, jokes about a "moustache" or upper-lip hair were often used to bully young girls. For some children, those comments left lasting insecurities about their appearance.

Now, it seems many mothers are trying to get ahead of the problem. Instead of waiting for bullying to start, or after that, in some cases, some parents are taking matters into their own hands (literally) by shaving their daughters' facial hair at a young age.

But the trend has sparked a heated debate online: is it a practical way to help children feel confident, or are parents pushing beauty standards too early?

The Viral Videos That Started The Conversation

The conversation around children shaving facial hair first picked up serious momentum in October 2023, when influencer Vidya Gopalan shared a video of herself shaving unwanted hair from her 12-year-old daughter's face.

Dermatologists also pointed out that laser hair removal is generally designed for adults and teenagers whose hormones have stabilised. Photo: Unsplash

The clip quickly exploded online, racking up more than 20 million views. Many viewers applauded the mother for being proactive, saying they wished their own parents had helped them deal with facial hair earlier.

Since then, similar videos have repeatedly trended across social media. Mothers film themselves carefully removing their daughters' upper-lip hair, often framing it as an act of protection, a way to spare their children the embarrassment and bullying they themselves experienced growing up.

Supporters call it practical parenting. Critics say it introduces children to beauty pressures far too early.

When The Trend Went Too Far

The debate intensified when reports surfaced about the daughter of Netflix personality Mahira Abdel Aziz. According to reports, her eight-year-old daughter underwent laser hair removal after being described as "hairy as a child".

The revelation shocked many online. While some defended the decision as a personal choice by the family, others argued that cosmetic procedures for such young children raise serious concerns about body image and societal pressure.

Dermatologists also pointed out that laser hair removal is generally designed for adults and teenagers whose hormones have stabilised. For younger children, it may not be medically recommended.

The episode further fuelled discussions about whether the line between grooming and cosmetic intervention is beginning to blur.

Recently, the topic resurfaced once again after a video circulated online showing a mother shaving her young daughter's face to "save her from bullying".

The clip quickly went viral, with thousands of comments pouring in within hours. However, the video was later deleted.

Still, whenever such videos go viral, they tend to stir a mixed response. While some people happily cheer on the mothers, others believe shaving a child's face is simply too much, too soon.

So What Do Experts Actually Say?

According to Dr Gaurav Garg, Consultant Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Dermato-Surgeon and founder and director of Dermalife Skin and Hair Clinic in New Delhi, parents should approach the issue with caution.

"Seeing kids with facial hair can worry a parent; that much is clear. Teasing happens more often than we'd like, especially for young girls who face comments about dark strands near their lips," He told NDTV.

Dr Garg explains that social media has normalised hair removal routines at younger ages. However, he warns that shaving should never be rushed into simply because it is trending online.

Dr Garg says shaving itself is not medically dangerous when done properly. "A child's face can be shaved without medical risk when care and cleanliness guide each step. Someone should always watch closely," he adds.

He also addresses one of the most common myths around shaving. The belief that hair grows back thicker after shaving, he says, is not true.

Why Experts Urge Caution

Dr Veena, dermatologist at Kaya in Bangalore, also emphasises that children's skin requires extra care.

"Children's skin is more delicate and sensitive than that of adults, which means extra care is needed when considering any form of facial hair removal," she explains.

According to her, shaving can be done safely but only under certain conditions. "Children's facial hair can be safely shaved if it is done carefully, hygienically, and only when absolutely necessary."

Because a child's skin barrier is still developing, she warns that adult razors or harsh products can easily cause irritation.

"Cuts, redness, bumpy patches and even infections can occur if razors are used carelessly or too frequently. Rough blades increase trouble. Too many shaves one after another, hurt the outer layer of skin just the same," Dr Garg also adds.

How To Shave The Right Way

Dr Veena says preparation is key if parents decide to remove facial hair. Washing the child's face with lukewarm water first can soften the hair and cleanse the skin. Using a mild shaving gel or cream can also reduce friction.

She recommends using a clean, soft face razor or an electric trimmer designed for sensitive skin instead of standard multi-blade razors.

"Shaving should always be done extremely lightly and in the direction of hair growth," she adds, noting that this helps prevent irritation and ingrown hair.

After shaving, the skin should be rinsed with cool water and soothed with a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser. It is also important that the tools used are sanitised and never shared with others to avoid infection.

The Bigger Conversation About Body Image

Beyond the practical concerns, dermatologists say the larger issue may actually be how children learn to view their bodies.

Dr Garg points out that many Indian children face appearance-related insecurities from a young age.

Instead of focusing only on hair removal, he believes parents should also have conversations about body changes and self-confidence.

"Starting talks with kids about how bodies change, feeling good about themselves, or what real beauty looks like matters more than most things," he says.

If a child is genuinely distressed about facial hair, gentler options such as soft trimmers or consulting a dermatologist may be better alternatives.