How Vijay Became 'Deccan Prince' And Rashmika 'Lakshmi' At Udaipur Mehendi

On Tuesday evening, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared a series of photographs from their mehendi ceremony, where they were seen looking gorgeous in stylish outfits. While the photos captured several affectionate moments, their vibrant, multi-coloured outfits drew particular attention.

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Mehendi Outfits

Sharing the pictures, Rashmika wrote, "25.02.26. It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect, but it went off too fast...", while Vijay penned, "25.02.26. The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening i wish had a 100 more hours in it."

The couple wore traditional outfits custom-designed by Delhi-based designer Karan Torani. Rashmika opted for an embroidered skirt set paired with an off-shoulder corset-style blouse. She completed the look with a distinctive dupatta featuring an embroidered portrait of Goddess Lakshmi.

Describing the ensemble, Karan wrote, "A bejewelled corset paired with a draped dhoti skirt and a Lakshmi odhna."

Explaining the thought behind Rashmika's garment, he added, "In Indian imagination, the arrival of a bride is often compared to the arrival of Devi Lakshmi - the goddess of prosperity, grace and new beginnings. Her presence is believed to bring peace, wealth and harmony into a new home. That feeling became the emotional anchor for @rashmika_mandanna's garment."

Karan also said, "When I first met Rashmika, what struck me was not her stardom, but her gentleness. A girl from Mysore, rooted in simplicity, carrying the warmth of someone who has never forgotten where she comes from. I wanted the garment to honour that spirit - the quiet grace of a woman whose joy feels effortless and whose presence lights up every room."

He added, "So we turned to the artistic language of the South - Tanjore painting, with its jewel tones, temple arches and luminous gold. In these paintings, Lakshmi sits within a sacred shrine surrounded by symbols of prosperity. That became our inspiration."

The photographs also offered a glimpse of Rashmika's wedding mehendi, which featured a minimal design with auspicious motifs such as the Om symbol, a Trishul, lotuses and depictions of the sun and moon.

Vijay Deverakonda coordinated his outfit with Rashmika's by wearing a green kurta, an indigo veshti and a heavily embroidered jacket. A statement necklace and a traditional waist belt added a regal touch to his look. Describing his attire, Karan wrote, "A draped veshti paired with a relaxed kurta and embroidered jacket."

Revealing the inspiration behind Vijay's outfit, he explained, "Hyderabad carries a layered cultural memory. The elegance of the Nizams, the poetry of Deccan culture, the ease of traditional dressing. Historically, men in this region wore garments like the veshti and lungi, draped with dignity yet designed for movement and life."

Vijay accessorised with a "tourmaline cabochon necklace inspired by the grandeur of Maharaja insignias", as mentioned by Shree Jewellers - the same brand behind the couple's widely discussed gold wedding jewellery.



In one of his posts, Karan also described how the couple's looks drew from their distinct cultural roots, saying, "Designing these garments became a reflection of that union. Two individuals from different landscapes - Mysore and the Deccan - meeting through colour, craft and celebration. Her garment carried the story of Lakshmi and the vibrancy of temple traditions. His echoed the quiet strength of Deccan royalty and the ease of traditional veshti dressing."



About Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding

Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26, honouring both their cultures with two ceremonies held at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The morning began with a traditional Telugu wedding reflecting Vijay's heritage, followed by a Kodava ceremony in the evening to celebrate Rashmika's cultural roots.

Rashmika and Vijay first met while working together on the film Geetha Govindam in 2018. They later reunited on screen in Dear Comrade in 2019. Fans will soon see the pair sharing screen space again in their upcoming film Raanabali.



