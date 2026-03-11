What Is Inside Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch's Bag? A Peek

A look inside Fatima Bosch's travel bag offers a clearer picture of how the Miss Universe 2025 titleholder manages her demanding schedule. Her essentials range from practical items to those that support her creative interests and personal routines.

What's Inside Miss Universe Fatima Bosch's Bag

In a video posted by the Miss Universe Organisation on Instagram, Fatima Bosch took viewers through the contents of her bag, offering a glimpse into the personal items she carries while travelling. The Miss Universe 2025 winner revealed belongings that reflect her creative side as well as her spiritual beliefs.

Fatima revealed a small religious item she keeps close and said, "I carry with me this little Jesus Christ that Lena (seemingly one of her friends from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant) gave to me in Thailand, and it's really cute. I always bring it with me."

Fatima said that her faith guides her more than anything else. She also showed a jar filled with what she calls her "magic art" cards, each carrying an inspirational message. Choosing a pink card to match her mood, she read out a verse from Colossians about letting the peace of Christ guide one's heart and being thankful. It read, "And let the peace of Christ rule in our hearts... and be thankful."

Fatima's bag functioned more like a portable creative workspace than a makeup pouch. It held a book and a poetry journal where she records her thoughts and sketches, a digital camera she uses to capture people, nature and moments she wants to remember, pink markers for note-taking and creative work, and headphones she uses to listen to classical piano music whenever she needs a break during a busy day.

Fatima also revealed a practical item she considers essential for her role as Miss Universe - a small, portable iron. She said it helps her stay prepared for sudden wardrobe issues, explaining, "As Miss Universe, you need to be always ready. For any fashion emergency, your clothes need to be perfect."

The video ended on an emotional note when Fatima introduced the final item in her bag: a dog she had borrowed from someone named Bina. Holding the pet, she spoke about her affection for animals and mentioned that she had lost her own pet three months earlier. Calling animals "the cutest thing in the world," she encouraged people to care for their pets, saying, "If you have an animal, give love to them."

Fatima was crowned Miss Universe on November 21, 2025.



Also Read: Fatima Bosch Defends Her Position As Miss Universe At Harvard: "I Won't Resign"