Influencer Shares Five Simple Habits That Helped Her Lose 26 Kg

Losing weight often feels confusing. Every other day, there is a new diet trend or a “miracle” method promising quick results. But most experts say the same thing: real weight loss usually comes from small habits done consistently. It is rarely about shortcuts or extreme routines. Instead, it is about building a lifestyle that you can stick to every day.

Content creator Jesica Artwani recently spoke about this on Instagram. She revealed that she lost 26 kg last year by focusing on a few simple habits. No complicated diet plans. No expensive fitness programs. Just small changes that she followed daily.

Sharing her experience, Jesica wrote, “5 things I did consistently to lose weight. No fancy hacks. No shortcuts. Just habits. I showed up for every single day.”

Here are the five habits that helped her transform her lifestyle.

1. Walking as much as possible: Walking was one of the biggest changes in her routine. Jesica said that she made movement a part of her day whenever possible. She explained, “Morning walks. Post-meal walks. Night walks. If I could walk, I did.”

2. Cutting processed sugar completely: The content creator decided to remove processed sugar from her diet entirely. Instead of reducing it slowly, she went all in. As she put it, “Not moderation. Not ‘just one bite.' I stopped it completely.”

3. Drinking more water: Another habit she focused on was hydration. It may sound basic, but drinking enough water can make a big difference. Jesica described it simply: “Simple. Underrated. Powerful.”

4. Prioritising protein: Protein played a key role in her meals. Foods rich in protein can keep you full for longer and reduce unnecessary snacking. The creator shared that protein “kept me full for longer, reduced cravings, and helped me stay on track.”

5. Joining a challenge: Finally, accountability helped her stay consistent. Jesica put herself in a challenge so she had something to stick to. She explained the reason clearly: “Because accountability works even when motivation doesn't.”

Jesica Artwani's story shows that sustainable weight loss does not always require drastic changes. Sometimes, simple habits followed every day can make the biggest difference.

