Are Oats Better Than Rice, Good For Weight Loss And Suitable Before A Workout? US-Based Doctor Answers

Oats have become one of the most popular choices for a healthy diet. Often associated with benefits such as lowering blood cholesterol and reducing the risk of heart disease when consumed regularly, this cereal is now available in a wide variety. Dr Palaniappan Manickam, a board-certified gastroenterologist based in Sacramento, California, recently answered 10 common questions about oats.

In an Instagram video, the gastroenterologist explains that more people should consider eating oats as a healthier option and highlights the benefits of different varieties of the cereal. The questions he addressed are as follows:

Are oats good for weight loss?

Yes, according to Dr Manickam. He says that oats, being rich in fibre, keep one full for a longer period and help reduce overeating.

Do oats reduce cholesterol?

The gastroenterologist confirms that the soluble fibre in oats helps lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, commonly known as bad cholesterol.

Are oats good for diabetes?

Yes, he says. Dr Manickam explains that consuming plain oats in controlled portions is beneficial, especially when combined with some protein. "They have a low to moderate glycaemic index," he adds, noting that oats are a healthy option for people with diabetes.

Are instant oats unhealthy?

The doctor mentions that although instant oats are not an unhealthy choice, they are more processed and less filling. He advises choosing plain oats rather than those with added sugars, such as many instant varieties.

Can one eat oats every day?

Yes, according to Dr Manickam. He notes that daily consumption is safe and beneficial for most people.

Are oats better than rice?

He answers yes, mainly due to the fibre content in oats, which helps keep an individual full for much longer. However, he adds that rice can also be included depending on overall meal balance.

Do oats cause bloating?

The gastroenterologist explains that oats can cause bloating if they are introduced suddenly into the diet. He recommends adding them gradually and drinking plenty of water alongside.

Are oats good before a workout?

According to the health expert, oats make a good pre-workout meal, as they provide steady energy.

What is the healthiest way to eat oats?

He recommends plain rolled or steel-cut oats paired with nuts, seeds, fruits and proteins as the healthiest option.

Which is better: rolled or steel-cut oats?

According to Dr Manickam, both rolled and steel-cut oats have their own benefits. He compares them as follows:

Rolled oats are easier on the gut, while steel-cut oats keep you full for longer and help control blood sugar better.

Rolled oats cook quickly with boiling water, whereas steel-cut oats are slightly better nutritionally but take longer to cook.

Rolled oats are also a good option because they are very versatile.

These common questions about oats can indeed help individuals add the cereal to their diet more confidently.



