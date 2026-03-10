Padmini Kolhapure Reveals Secret Behind Her Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair At 60

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has long been admired for her natural beauty and effortless screen presence. In a recent conversation with a media portal, she spoke about how her skincare and makeup habits have evolved over the years, what she relies on today, and why she believes true beauty goes far beyond cosmetics.

Padmini Kolhapure's Daily Skincare Routine

Padmini admits she has never been someone who follows a strict skincare routine. Instead, she prefers simple, natural remedies over complex product-led regimes.

The 60-year-old actress told the HT Shop Now, "I have never had a consistent skincare habit (laughs). But yes, I prefer using natural, organic, and Ayurvedic products. I don't really like chemical-heavy products. I trust natural ingredients from home. If there is one ingredient I swear by, it is turmeric. Over the years, I have used it in different ways, both externally and internally. In the past, we used to mix haldi with malai and apply it to the face. But I also consume turmeric, and even gargle with turmeric and salt."

Reflecting on her early years in the industry, Padmini recalls how constant makeup use used to be a non-negotiable part of an actor's life, and how her approach has changed with time.

She explained, "Back then, there was makeup 24/7, literally 365 days a year. You wake up in the morning, wear makeup, and at night, sometimes we were so tired, we didn't even remove it before sleeping. But things have changed. Now I try to take better care of my skin. When I'm not working, I use absolutely no makeup."

Her Non-Negotiable Beauty Essentials

Even as a film icon, Padmini keeps her beauty kit surprisingly minimal. She relies on only three essentials in her daily routine.

She shared, "Well, my beauty kit is surprisingly minimal. But the three products I never leave home without include Vaseline, the second essential is makeup remover - something to clean the face, and remove dirt or pollutants. I prefer natural wipes, particularly those with soothing ingredients, like those infused with aloe vera. And the third must-have has to be a sunblock, but again, organic, chemical-free, paraben-free."

When it comes to makeup, Padmini prefers to keep things understated and comfortable.

She said, "Just lipstick and some kajal! That's my daily routine, that too if I have to wear makeup. Otherwise, I prefer wearing no makeup at all."

Her Approach To Haircare

Like her skincare, Padmini's haircare routine is rooted in traditional, gentle methods. She avoids heat styling and opts for Ayurvedic formulations.

She revealed, "I prefer traditional methods when it comes to hair care. I love using Ayurvedic shampoos, things like those with shikakai and Bhringraj. I use the least of hair care appliances like dryers and curlers. I usually wash my hair at night, towel dry it, and by morning it's naturally dry. For me, less heat and fewer chemicals mean healthier hair in the long run."

Her Idea Of "Timeless Beauty"

For Padmini, beauty is ultimately an inner quality that reflects outwardly.

She said, "I feel beauty lies within. If you're pure-hearted, clean-hearted and selfless, that natural beauty reflects on your skin and overall well-being. I also recommend people to eat well, take adequate rest, and stay hydrated for skin that glows."

The actress also reflected on the dramatic shift she has witnessed in the beauty industry-from the limited products of her early days to the wide-ranging offerings available now.

"Back then, there were only a couple of makeup brands that were used. But now, the market is full of makeup brands and products from head to toe. There are a wide range of serums, foundations, even lipsticks, and hair sprays as well. Moreover, people are more aware of skincare ingredients that might or might not suit their skin. The makeup and skincare industry is a never-ending industry," said Padmini.



