Hardik Pandya's Rs 3.89 Lakh Favre Leuba Watch Steals The Show At T20 World Cup Final

Hardik Pandya is currently savouring one of the finest phases of his career and with good reason. The all-rounder, already a two-time T20 World Cup winner, played a key role in India's 2024 triumph and was once again central to the team successfully defending the title this year.

For the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on Sunday night, Pandya chose to sport Favre Leuba's first skeletonised timepiece. In the current market, the watch is priced at Rs 3,89,000.





Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma after the match.

Photo Credit: AFP

Hardik Pandya on India's T20 World Cup Victory

After the win, Pandya reflected on his journey and said he still has many years of cricket left, adding that he wants to spend that time helping India dominate major global events. Throughout the tournament, his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma was present at every venue, including the final, cheering him on.

Pandya even acknowledged her influence on his form, saying, "Jab se Mahieka aayi hai, life mein bas jeet hi jeet hai (From the time Mahieka has come into my life, I am only winning)."

Looking ahead, Pandya has set a bold personal target. After lifting the 2026 title, he said he aims to win ten more ICC trophies over the next decade.

"I have 10 more years left in me, and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That's my goal. [On winning at home and defending the title] It's quite emotional. Because of winning the WC in India, the excitement of the people is amazing. The effort we have put in... From yesterday, I knew we are champions. The only self-belief I had was that there was no other result. Losing wasn't a thought," Pandya said.

He also spoke about a key moment in the campaign - the 19th over he bowled against England in the semi-final - and said memories of the 2024 final helped him stay composed.

"I am thankful to God. When I was bowling the 19th over against England, I was thinking about the 2024 World Cup final. I told Kishan and Abhishek also that when you go out to bat, think of good memories," he added.



