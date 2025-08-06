Hardik Pandya Shares His High-Protein And Low-Calorie Meal Hack For Staying Lean

Hardik Pandya is one of the most popular cricketers and one of the fittest athletes in the sport. He recently took to his Instagram to share what he eats in a day. Starting with how many people keep asking about his routine and what he eats in a day, Hardik Pandya finally decided to share his routine.

Hardik Pandya begins his day by drinking water, which is very important to stay hydrated. The cricketer shared, "I wake up in the morning and have 500 ml of water to hydrate myself, toh main uske baad gym jaa saku (so that I can go to the gym after that)."

Drinking water first thing in the morning helps you in more ways than one. According to Healthline, while drinking water can help improve overall health by keeping your body hydrated, it does not offer any added benefits.

For breakfast, Hardik Pandaya has a breakfast smoothie containing 650 calories and 30g of protein after gym. "For my breakfast smoothie, I like to have sunflower seeds, oats, a banana and avocado, almonds and almond milk, and that's a perfect breakfast for me," he revealed.

For lunch, the 31-year-old cricketer takes an apple cider vinegar supplement mixed in water to keep his weight in check and manage his hunger pangs. "This helps control your cravings. As an athlete, I always count my calories," he added. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is believed to be one of the most effective ways to lose weight.

For lunch, he sticks to having Indian food, which generally includes jeera rice, palak, and daal, to have a balanced meal, which contains around 550 calories and 24 grams of protein.

Since calorie counting is very important for the cricketer, Hardik Pandya has oatmeal in the evening after practise, which has about 600 calories and 28 grams of protein. He drinks ACV 30 minutes before dinner, and his dinner is usually an Asian green bowl with tofu and rice.

Overall, the cricketer's meals are balanced, low in calories, and high in protein - two of the most important things if you are trying to keep your weight in check and maintain overall health.