How Mona Singh Lost 15 Kg In 6 Months With Yoga And This Diet

Mona Singh, best known for her iconic role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, was last seen in Munjya. While she has been doing great work, one thing that stunned all her fans was her weight loss transformation. Reportedly, the actor lost a whopping 15 kg in 6 months with a holistic approach.

All About Mona Singh's Weight Loss Transformation

In an interview with ET Times, Mona Singh shared that producers of the upcoming gangster series called Paan Parda Sarda asked her to lose weight. She revealed, "This happened last year. They wanted me to lose weight, and I said, 'bohot ho gaya' (It's enough). Every year, the New Year's resolution has to be about losing weight. The resolution never saw the light of day, but this role motivated me, and I started being mindful about what I eat."

When you start your weight loss journey, you feel like giving up, but what keeps you going is when you start seeing results. The motivation was the same for Mona Singh.

She said, "The minute I started seeing results, I was like 'Wow, this is addictive'. Now let's just stick to it and wear the clothes I always wanted to and look the way I wanted to. It's the time when one needs to eat right and exercise to have clarity.

"My yoga teacher told me 'Joh ek baar khaate hai din mein woh yogi hoti hai, joh 2 baar khatte hai woh rogi hote hai aur joh 3 baar khaate hai woh rogi hote hai (Those who eat once a day are yogis, those who eat twice a day are sick and those who eat thrice a day are ill)'."

Mona Singh Follows A Healthy Lifestyle For Sustainable Weight Loss

Mona Singh urges further that people need to slow down and embrace every moment. "It's important, not just being an actor, but the kind of lifestyle we have is terrible. Now we don't sleep at 9:30 pm. Especially in a city like Mumbai, everyone is restless and overworked, stressed.

"It's important to have time for yourself, have slower mornings, and meditate. It's very important, and you approach everything with ease, which is important. It's good to slow down."

Mona Singh further added that she always wanted to look a certain way but couldn't achieve it because of her laziness. The key, according to the Laal Singh Chaddha actor, is that you have to work hard to lose weight and harder to maintain it.

"I feel happy and proud of my achievement. It's not difficult to lose weight, but it is hard to maintain a healthy weight."

In short, Mona Singh's weight loss transformation included yoga and a healthy diet. While she cut down on her food intake drastically, it is advisable to talk to your healthcare provider before you follow in her footsteps.