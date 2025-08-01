How Gauahar Khan Lost 10 Kg In 10 Days After Son's Birth: "My Diet Only Included..."

Actor and model Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her second child, welcomed her first child in 2023. She embraced motherhood with Zehaan and gained some weight, which is natural during pregnancy. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, Gauahar Khan stunned all her fans when she lost 10 kg in just 10 days.

After postpartum weight loss, Gauahar Khan made a comeback on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 as a co-host. Here's everything you need to know about Gauahar Khan's weight loss journey.

Gauahar Khan's Weight Loss Transformation

Gauahar Khan revealed in an Instagram story that she lost 10 kilos in 10 days after having a baby. During a conversation on The Debina Bonnerjee Show, Gauahar Khan said that she had to lose weight because she understands the responsibility that comes with being a public figure. She chose to undergo a complete dietary transition.

She was lenient with her meals while she was breastfeeding because she wanted to prioritise her newborn's health and growth. During breastfeeding, the Lovely Lolla actor consumed a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to support her health and her baby's development.

Her Weight Loss Diet

Gauahar Khan resorted to a restrictive meal plan once her son turned six months old and she stopped breastfeeding. Determined to shed all the postpartum weight, the 41-year-old actor included a strenuous diet that consisted only of salads and soups.

Gauahar Khan had three meals a day, but these only included salads and soups. She excluded high-calorie items such as meat and mutton from her diet for the sake of her weight loss transformation. Gauahar Khan admitted that it was a self-guided routine she chose after thorough research and didn't take any professional help.

"My diet only included leaves and soup. I zipped my mouth. I literally did. I was not on a diet. I was eating things properly, but they used to be in salad and soup form. I left non-veg. I left mutton. It is my favourite thing to eat, but I left it because it is high in calories," she shared.

Gauahar Khan also opened up about facing criticism and backlash from people after shedding the weight so quickly. Comments like "You are making other women feel bad" or "You have trainers" came her way, but she set the record straight in the show.

The Rocket Singh actor said, "No, I don't have any expensive gym trainers. I don't have any diets being given to me..."

She clarified that what she followed was the result of personal discipline and consistency. It was all about getting to her initial weight and about self-control. However, she was surprised to see the results were so quick, which she had not expected.

Should You Follow Gauahar Khan's Weight Loss Method

According to Healthline, studies have found that people who consume soup tend to have a lower body mass index (BMI) and are less likely to be obese. However, health professionals do not recommend this diet as it can have harmful effects in the long run.

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bangaluru, Karnataka, told NDTV, "After delivering a baby, new moms will experience a lot of hormonal changes. Making drastic changes to their diet can affect their blood pressure and sugar levels. For a healthy weight loss, you should eat a combination of all nutrients, which is important to fight the problems, such as hair loss, that may affect new mothers."

According to the expert, "A person should ideally lose 500 grams of weight every week, which is equivalent to 2 kg per month, and this is a healthy weight loss, which is also called sustainable weight loss. New mothers have to consider two things - haemoglobin and calcium - essential for new mothers when they are trying to lose weight."

Postpartum weight loss should be done with the help of a professional. Also, it is important to check with your healthcare provider before you make any changes to your diet.