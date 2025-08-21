NDTV Exclusive: How Sara Tendulkar Got Hooked To Pilates In London And Is Now Bringing It Home To Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has officially stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai. The studio, which opens its doors to the public on August 21, 2025, is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy franchise.

For Sara Tendulkar, the Pilates Academy + Smoothie Bar studio represents much more than a business venture - it is a manifestation of her personal fitness journey and her background in nutrition.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sara Tendulkar shares, "Pilates has played a huge role in my fitness journey. My background in clinical nutrition and public health makes me view wellness as much more than just workouts or diets. It's about balance - the kind that lets you care for your health while still enjoying the little things you love. That's what inspired me to bring both together, so people can build strength and live more mindfully in a way that feels natural for them."

A Dream Born In London, Nurtured In Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar first encountered Pilates in London, where she pursued her education. She remembers walking into a Pilates studio in London, trying a class, and being instantly hooked.

"I'm the kind of person who enjoys an active lifestyle," she says. "When I was in London a few years ago, I tried Pilates and was instantly hooked. Through it all, I kept dreaming of having my own space - maybe a café, a smoothie bar, or just a place where people could come together and feel part of a community. So, when I moved back to India and came across the Pilates Academy, opening a franchise with them just felt right."

As the owner of this franchise, Sara Tendulkar is all set to work on everything hands-on. She is most excited to "build a community and work on the café and smoothie bar - KYNDA."

KYNDA is a dedicated section of the studio that will serve smoothies and other nourishing options designed by Sara herself.

A Foodie's Approach To Wellness

Sara Tendulkar describes herself as a foodie first and a nutritionist second - though the two roles often overlap.

"I've always been a foodie, and that made me curious about nutrition," she explains. "I remember growing up trying to understand how different foods affect the body, and my science background meant I could dive deeper. In fact, I've tried almost every diet you can imagine and that has made me realise that food isn't only about health, but also about joy,” Sara Tendulkar tells NDTV.

Her philosophy is about striking a balance by enjoying the food you love while still considering your overall wellness. She often experiments by turning delicious recipes into healthier versions.

Sara Tendulkar On Building Her Own Identity

The legacy of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has cast a long shadow on Sara Tendulkar as an individual, but she has managed to carve her own niche. She admits that moving abroad at the age of 17 is what truly shaped her sense of self.

"For as long as I can remember, I've been in the public eye, but moving abroad at 17 changed a lot of things for me. I was living alone, figuring things out, making mistakes, and making my own decisions, far from the comfort of home. But that gave me the confidence to shape my own identity and make my own choices."

Sara Tendulkar reveals that resilience, independence, and curiosity are things that helped her step into her own.

With the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar, the 27-year-old, is entering the wellness sector and creating a space that goes beyond legacy and fame. It reflects on her journey as an individual and her passions.

While the academy opens to the public on August 21, 2025, the inauguration ceremony was held a week earlier in an intimate gathering attended by the Tendulkar family and close friends. Sara Tendulkar was accompanied at the ceremony by her parents, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, as well as Saaniya Chandhok, the fiancée of her brother Arjun Tendulkar.