How This Doctor Lost 12 Kg In 3 Months With No Protein Shakes Or Exercise

Weight loss looks different for everyone. Some chase strict diets. Some push themselves through intense workouts. Some rely on supplements and shakes.

And, for some people sustainable weight loss starts with understanding what is happening inside the body – especially your hormones, your nutrient levels and your metabolism.

When these things are off, weight loss becomes a struggle, no matter how “healthy” you try to be.

On Wednesday, Dr Malhar Ganla – a leader in obesity management – shared his own transformation story on Instagram. According to Dr Ganla, he lost 12 kg in three months without protein shakes, without exercise and without counting calories. And he did it with almost no muscle loss.

Here is a breakdown of how Dr Ganla lost 12 kg in three months:

1. It All Began With A Blood Test

Before changing anything, Dr Ganla got his blood work done. He had been feeling low on sleep, dealing with cravings and sensing that something was off. The results explained it all – his fasting insulin was very high (around 12–13), and his Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3 levels were drastically low.

He mentioned that this was the turning point. “My blood test showed why,” Dr Ganla said. Once he consulted his doctor, the first step was not dieting – it was nourishment.

He started supplementation, smoothies and salads to refill what his body lacked. Only after restoring his nutrient balance did he move to the next phase.

2. Phase One: Junk restriction

Once his nutrient levels were improving, he focused on cutting out salt, sugar and oil – especially from outside food. He did not stop everything overnight. The change was slow but steady. Over a month, he gradually lost the taste for junk, he said.

By the end of almost six weeks, Dr Ganla had completely stopped consuming these foods.

This period is what he called the “stage of junk restriction”. The goal was not calorie counting. It was resetting the palate and giving the digestive system a break from constant stimulation.

3. Phase Two: Tapering Carbs Using The “23:1 Principle”

After junk restriction, Dr Ganla moved to carbohydrate tapering. Earlier, he was eating carbs in all three meals. Now he reduced it to just one meal a day – dinner in his case. He explained that if he skipped carbs at night, he would wake up hungry. So he chose to keep carbs at dinner and remove them from breakfast and lunch.

His breakfast became protein-based – eggs, millets or any protein-rich option. Lunch was usually dal, one sabzi and salad – without rice or roti. This approach is what Dr Ganla calls the 23:1 principle – 23 hours of the day your body practically runs on fat, and one hour is when you replenish carbs. This phase lasted another month and a half.

4. Breaking The Plateau

And, then Dr Ganla hit a plateau at 80 kg. That is when he turned to “Fast for Freedom” – a 9-day fasting protocol. During this period, his weight dropped to 78 kg. He said his hunger levels dropped drastically after this. “Even now, I can sit the whole day without getting hungry,” he shared.

Today, he weighs 76 kg. His fasting insulin has come down from around 12–13 to 1.2 – almost a 10-point drop.

For anyone starting their weight-loss journey, Dr Ganla recommends getting the right tests done first.

His transformation is a reminder that sustainable fat loss is not always about working harder, it is about working smarter, sometimes approaching the problem from inside out.