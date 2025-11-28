Imran Khan Health Live Updates: Rumours about the condition of Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister, intensified this week after a source-based Afghan media report claimed he had been assassinated went viral. His family has alleged that he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell and that they have not been allowed to meet him for weeks.

His son, Kasim Khan, has now demanded proof of life and his father's release. In a post on X, he noted that it has been 845 days since Imran Khan was jailed and said the former PM has spent the past one and a half months in a death cell with no family contact.

However, Adiala Jail authorities on Thursday dismissed the rumours, stating that Imran Khan is in "completely good health." The administration added that PTI leadership had been briefed about his condition and that all necessary care is being provided.

Here Are Imran Khan Health LIVE Updates: