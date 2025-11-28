Imran Khan Health Live Updates: Rumours about the condition of Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister, intensified this week after a source-based Afghan media report claimed he had been assassinated went viral. His family has alleged that he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell and that they have not been allowed to meet him for weeks.
His son, Kasim Khan, has now demanded proof of life and his father's release. In a post on X, he noted that it has been 845 days since Imran Khan was jailed and said the former PM has spent the past one and a half months in a death cell with no family contact.
However, Adiala Jail authorities on Thursday dismissed the rumours, stating that Imran Khan is in "completely good health." The administration added that PTI leadership had been briefed about his condition and that all necessary care is being provided.
Here Are Imran Khan Health LIVE Updates:
Why Is Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM, In Jail? See List Of Allegations
The former cricketer-turned-politician was arrested at his Lahore residence in August 2023 when an Islamabad court handed him a three-year jail sentence following his conviction in a corruption case.
Imran Khan Live Updates: "Restore Access To Imran Khan Before...": PTI Party Member
On rumours of Pakistan former PM Imran Khan's health, Sajjad Burki, Secretary PTI OIC(Organization of International Chapters), said, "Restore access to Imran Khan before the situation gets out of hand. Total military control and fascism rule the country at the moment. Overseas Pakistanis must gather at their embassies and consulates across the world to demand the release of Imran Khan."
Restore access to Imran Khan before the situation gets out of hand. Total military control and fascism rule the country at the moment.— Sajjad Burki (@SajjadBurki) November 28, 2025
Overseas Pakistanis must gather at their embassies and consulates across the world to demand the release of Imran Khan. @PTIofficial… pic.twitter.com/JRHhW57b2H
Imran Khan Live Updates: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ends Sit-In After Being Denied Meeting With Imran Khan
The chief minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday ended a 16-hour long sit-in near Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, protesting against authorities for stopping him from meeting former PM Imran Khan.
On Thursday, when Sohail Afridi came to meet Khan, he was stopped near the prison on the Adiala Road where he gave a 'dharna' with dozens of PTI party followers and his protest continued for about 16 hours.
As he wrapped up the protest in the early morning, Afridi told journalists that he along with party workers spent the entire night at the protest site but no information had been given about Khan "We spent the night here with the workers - this was only one night," he said, adding, "If we have to spend our whole lives here for the PTI founder, we will do so. We have not yet been told anything about the condition of the PTI founder."
Sohail Afridi asserted that this was not a planned sit-in but it was necessary decision taken at the spur of the moment, to draw attention to the sensitive circumstances surrounding their leader @ImranKhanPTI’s isolation, which has sparked widespread speculation worldwide about… pic.twitter.com/ZdckOw7jZO— PTI Canada Official (@PTIOfficialCA) November 28, 2025
Imran Khan Live Updates: What Imran Khan's Sister Said Amid Death Rumours
Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, highlighted the oppression faced by the cricketer-turned-politician, claiming that the authorities were deliberately holding information about his condition in jail, withholding access to reach him.
#WATCH | Lahore, Pakistan | On rumours about PTI Founder and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's health, his sister, Noreen Niazi, says, "We don't know anything. They are not telling us anything, nor are they letting anybody meet him. His party's people went there as they had a… pic.twitter.com/bXbnhCTbBl— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025
Imran Khan Live Updates: "Would Prefer Death Over Slavery": What Imran Khan Said In 2024
In a May 2, 2024, op-ed for the British newspaper The Telegraph, Khan accused Pakistan's military establishment under its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, of trying every tactic to decimate his party's presence from Pakistan's political environment. He then went on to write that Munir would be responsible if anything happened to him and also said he would "prefer death over slavery".
Imran Khan Live Updates: Imran Khan's Son Warns Pak Government Over Father's "Inhumane Isolation"
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan has now demanded proof of life and his father's release.
In a post on X, Kasim Khan said that it has been 845 days since his father was jailed. And, for the past one and a half months, he has been kept in a death cell without any contact with his family.
میرے والد کو گرفتار ہوئے 845 دن ہو چکے ہیں۔ پچھلے چھ ہفتوں سے انہیں مکمل بے خبری کے ماحول میں ڈیتھ سیل میں تنہا رکھا گیا ہے۔ ان کی بہنوں کو ہر ملاقات سے روک دیا گیا ہے حالانکہ عدالت کے واضح احکامات موجود ہیں۔ کوئی فون کال نہیں، کوئی ملاقات نہیں اور زندگی کی کوئی خبر نہیں۔ میں اور… pic.twitter.com/c0dhujWiSO— Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) November 27, 2025