Trump's Migration Bombshell For 3rd World Countries After DC Shooting

In a massive move days after an Afghan national opened fire at two National Guard personnel near White House, US President Donald Trump announced today that he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" to allow the US system to "fully recover". Such a move will have huge global implications and affect millions who shift to the US for jobs, education, and also to escape persecution in their countries.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said that while the US has progressed technologically, its immigration policy has "eroded those gains and living conditions for many".

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," he said.

"These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process," Trump wrote. "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for - You won't be here for long!" he added.