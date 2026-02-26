Advertisement

White House Accused Of Hiding Trump Allegations In Epstein Files

"Let's get President Trump in front of our committee to answer the questions that are being asked across this country from survivors," Garcia said.

Hilary Clinton appeared in front of Senate committee for Epstein hearing today.
United States:

The top Democrat on a congressional committee probing the Jeffrey Epstein scandal accused the White House on Thursday of covering up revelations about President Donald Trump in files on the late sex offender.

"The Department of Justice continues to lead a White House cover-up," said Representative Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the Republican-dominated committee, which was questioning former president Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Let's get President Trump in front of our committee to answer the questions that are being asked across this country from survivors."

