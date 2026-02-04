After Call, Trump Touts "Good" Ties, Xi Says Can Resolve Issues With Respect

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in a call on Wednesday that they could resolve bilateral issues with mutual respect, Beijing's state media said.

"By tackling issues one by one and continuously building mutual trust, we can forge the right way for the two countries to get along," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"Let us make 2026 a year in which China and the United States, as two major countries, move toward mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," he added.

Chinese state media reported that Xi warned US Trump that the United States must "use caution" in its arms sales to Taiwan.

"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations... The US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China's Communist Party has never ruled democratic Taiwan, but Beijing claims the island of 23 million people is part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to annex it.

Meanwhile, Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform following what he called an "excellent" call, said ties between the two countries were "extremely good".

"The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realise how important it is to keep it that way," Trump said.

The president said he and Xi discussed trade, Taiwan, the Russian war against Ukraine, and Iran, as well as a planned trip to China, which he said "I very much look forward to".

Several hours before their conversation, Xi held a video call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, calling for "deeper strategic coordination" with Moscow.

