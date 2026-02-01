"Of Course He Will Say That": Trump On Khamenei's 'Regional War' Threat

Advertisement

Read Time: 1 min
United States:

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he hoped to agree a deal with Iran after the country's supreme leader warned that any US attack on the Islamic republic would trigger a regional war.

Asked about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's warning, Trump told reporters: "Of course he is going to say that."

"Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."

