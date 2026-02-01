"Of Course He Will Say That": Trump On Khamenei's 'Regional War' Threat

"Hopefully we'll make a deal," Trump said.
United States:
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he hoped to agree a deal with Iran after the country's supreme leader warned that any US attack on the Islamic republic would trigger a regional war.
Asked about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's warning, Trump told reporters: "Of course he is going to say that."
"Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world