In Big Step On Hormuz, UK, France Say Ready To "Contribute" To Safe Passage

In a joint statement, leading European nations and Japan agreed to join "appropriate efforts" to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and said that they would take steps to stabilise energy markets.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan condemned the attacks by Iran in the statement and urged it to halt its actions immediately.

"We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping," the leaders said in a joint statement issued by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

"Such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security," they said.



