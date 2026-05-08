US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: A ceasefire between the United States and Iran hung by a thread as the two countries traded fire over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, in the most serious violation since the truce was declared nearly a month ago. The American ally in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates, also reported attacks during the exchange of fire. US President Donald Trump, who insisted the strikes were just a "love tap" and the truce remains intact, also threatened that Iran would be "blown off the face of the earth" if it again attacked US ships.
Iran, meanwhile, appeared undaunted as it vowed to keep exerting control over the Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which one-fifth of the world's oil flowed before the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.
A US admiral said US forces sank six small Iranian ships. Iran denied any had been sunk and earlier fired warning shots at US warships. The UAE, meanwhile, said it came under a barrage of missiles and drones from Iran.
"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state's security, stability, and the safety of its territories," the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran Ceasefire:
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Iran War Latest News: Oil Jumps And Stock Futures Slip On Renewed US-Iran Fighting
Oil rose and US stock futures slipped in early trade on Friday, after the United States and Iran exchanged fire and put a month-long Middle East ceasefire in doubt. US crude futures, which are lower for the week, jumped more than 2 per cent from Thursday's close to $96.8 a barrel.
S&P 500 futures slipped about 0.2 per cent and Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly lower open for Japanese shares, which soared to record highs on Thursday. Iran's top joint military command said the US targeted an Iranian oil tanker and another ship entering the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said it acted in self-defence after Iran attacked Navy destroyers that were passing through the strait. It said Iran did not hit any US assets in the attack and U.S. President Donald Trump told ABC News that the ceasefire with Iran remained in place.
Iran US Ceasefire News LIVE: US Military Says It Intercepted Iranian Attacks On 3 Navy Ships In Strait of Hormuz
The US military said it intercepted Iranian attacks Thursday on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces," highlighting the fragility of the month-old ceasefire between the two countries. US Central Command said in a social media post that US forces intercepted “unprovoked Iranian attacks” and responded with self-defence strikes.
The US military said no ships were hit. It said it doesn’t seek escalation but “remains positioned and ready to protect American forces". Meanwhile, Iranian state media said the country’s armed forces exchanged fire with “the enemy” on Qeshm Island in the strait. It is the largest Iranian island in the Persian Gulf, home to about 150,000 people. It also houses a water desalination plant.
Iranian state media also reported loud noises and defensive fire in western Tehran. In southern Iran, explosions were heard near Bandar Abbas, semiofficial Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim said. The reports did not identify the source of the blasts.
Iran US War News LIVE: Trump Says Iran 'Trifled' With US But ceasefire still on
US President Donald Trump dismissed Iran's attacks on three American warships Thursday as "a trifle," saying he considered the ceasefire still active.
Asked during a visit to see renovations of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool if the Iran ceasefire was still on despite the attacks, Trump said: "Yeah it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away. They trifled. I call that a trifle."
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: China Calls For Comprehensive Ceasefire In Iran-US War
China’s foreign minister on Wednesday called for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Iran war, the latest spark of optimism that the two-month war could end soon. Wang Yi, speaking after meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said China was “deeply distressed” by the conflict. Araghchi was visiting Beijing for the first time since the war with the US and Israel started February 28.
China’s close economic and political ties to Tehran give it a unique position of influence. The Trump administration is pressing China to use that relationship to urge the Islamic Republic to open the Strait of Hormuz.
News that Iranian officials were travelling to China ahead of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping lifted market sentiment.
Iran War News: Iran Accuses US Of Violating Ceasefire With New Attacks
Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by targeting two ships at the Strait of Hormuz and attacking civilian areas, the country's top joint military command said early on Friday.
The US targeted "an Iranian oil tanker travelling from Iran's coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah", a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state media.
"At the same time, with the cooperation of some regional countries, they carried out air attacks on civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island."
Donald Trump Calls Hormuz Strikes Exchange 'Love Tap', Iran's "Lion" Warning
The skirmishes raised concerns over the viability of a shaky ceasefire that had largely held for the previous month. But Donald Trump insisted it remained intact despite new violations, which he described as a "love tap".