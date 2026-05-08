US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: A ceasefire between the United States and Iran hung by a thread as the two countries traded fire over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, in the most serious violation since the truce was declared nearly a month ago. The American ally in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates, also reported attacks during the exchange of fire. US President Donald Trump, who insisted the strikes were just a "love tap" and the truce remains intact, also threatened that Iran would be "blown off the face of the earth" if it again attacked US ships.

Iran, meanwhile, appeared undaunted as it vowed to keep exerting control over the Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which one-fifth of the world's oil flowed before the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

A US admiral said US forces sank six small Iranian ships. Iran denied any had been sunk and earlier fired warning shots at US warships. The UAE, meanwhile, said it came under a barrage of missiles and drones from Iran.

"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state's security, stability, and the safety of its territories," the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran Ceasefire: