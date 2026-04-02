US-Israel-Iran War Highlights: Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Kuwait early Sunday, a day after President Donald Trump said the Islamic republic had 48 hours to cut a deal or face "all Hell". Kuwait Army on Sunday said its air defences were working to intercept missiles and drones fired towards the Gulf nation's territory.
"Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the Kuwaiti army posted on X, adding that any explosions heard were air defence interceptions. The army urged the public to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by authorities.
Here Are US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates:
US F-15 Pilot Rescue Iran War News trump Almost Did Not Rescue Its F-15 Airman Thinking It Was An Iranian Trap
Navy SEAL Team 6 special operations troops went into the mountains of Iran on Saturday night to rescue the missing US F-15 airman. But before that, the mission came close to never launching at all.
US President Donald Trump told Axios that when a radio message came through from the stranded weapons systems officer of the downed F-15E, US officials initially suspected it was an Iranian deception designed to lure American forces into a trap.
3-Word Message That F-15 Airman Sent To US After Iran Downed Plane
When the missing US airman finally made contact from somewhere in the mountains of southwestern Iran, the message he sent was so short and so unexpected that it made Washington suspicious of a possible Iranian trap.
Trump told Axios that the weapons systems officer sent a short, unusual message over his radio after ejecting from his F-15E Strike Eagle. "He said: 'Power be to God,'" Trump said.
"What he said on the radio sounded like something a Muslim would say," Trump told Axios, adding that people who knew the officer later explained he was a religious person, and that it made sense for him to say that.
US Should 'Abandon Language Of Ultimatums': Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Washington should abandon "the language of ultimatums" and return to negotiations, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, his office said.
Lavrov's comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it did not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.
"The Russian side expressed hope that the efforts undertaken by a number of states to de-escalate tensions around Iran will be successful," said a Moscow read-out of Lavrov's conversation with Iran's Abbas Araghchi.
That, it added, "would be facilitated by the United States abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to a negotiating track".
Lavrov and Araghchi also called on Washington to halt "illegal attacks on civilian infrastructure", such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where Russian staff have been working as technicians.
Moscow on Saturday started evacuating its 198 workers there shortly after a US-Israeli projectile hit near the facility, Russian state media reported.
After Donald Trump Crazy Bastards Post, Iran Sends Remember This Message Operation Eagle Claw
US President Donald Trump's threat in an expletive-laden post today to strike Iran's power plants and bridges, if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, was met with acerbic ridicule by the Islamic nation's embassies across the world.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said on the microblogging platform owned by him.
Soon after, Iran said it had "foiled" the operation, and distributed images appearing to show the wreckage of several aircraft, but did not deny that US forces had extracted their pilot.
It reminded the US of Operation Eagle Claw, a mission led by American special forces to rescue US personnel in Iran that ended in complete failure.
US Airman vs Wild: How He Survived 48 Hours In Iran Before Daring Rescue
Every US military personnel undergoes a course designed to prepare them for the worst possible scenario: being shot down, alone, and hunted in enemy territory. On Friday, one airman found himself in that exact situation.
On April 3, an F-15E Strike Eagle, a twin-engine, two-seat interdiction fighter jet, was downed over southwestern Iran. The pilot on board the aircraft was recovered shortly after the jet was hit, but the search for the weapons systems officer stretched across two full days. Iran even announced a $60,000 bounty for information leading to his capture and urged civilians to participate in the search operation.
The missing crew member, a colonel, was rescued on Sunday in what Trump called the most daring search and rescue operation in US history, one that will someday make for an amazing Hollywood thriller. But how the weapons systems officer survived almost 48 hours alone in enemy territory, while being hunted, is nothing short of a blockbuster in itself.
Inside The "Most Daring" Rescue Op In US History: What We Know, And Don't
For nearly 48 hours, US and Iranian forces were hunting the same man in the mountains of Iran. One wanted to bring him home. The other wanted to capture him. On Sunday, the US airman was finally rescued. Here is what we know about the operation that retrieved him and what we don't.
Trump's 'Tuesday Warning' Fpr Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz
Iran Israel War, US Airman, F-15 Jet Crew: Iran Says US Airman Rescue Op "Foiled" Hours After Trump's "We Got Him" Post
Iran's military said on Sunday that the US operation to rescue an airman from a downed American fighter jet had been "completely foiled", without suggesting he had been captured.
US Used Abandoned Airport In Southern Isfahan To Rescue F-15 Crew: Iran
Iran's military said on Sunday that the US operation to rescue a missing airman from a downed American fighter jet used an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province.
"The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya.
He added that "two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed" during the operation.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: India-Flagged Tanker Green Asha Crosses Strait Of Hormuz
An India-flagged vessel, Green Asha, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the ninth Indian tanker to transit the crucial maritime corridor since the onset of the ongoing West Asia conflict.
According to information available on Marine Traffic, Green Asha is a LPG tanker, currently located in the Persian Gulf.
US Iran War Live | Iran Internet Blackout Is Longest Nationwide Shutdown On Record: NetBlocks
Iran's internet blackout, first imposed well over a month ago, is now the longest nationwide shutdown on record, according to the monitor NetBlocks.
"Iran's internet blackout is now the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country, exceeding all other comparable incidents in severity having entered its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours," NetBlocks said in a tweet.
In another tweet, the monitor noted some countries had experienced intermittent or regional-level shutdowns over longer periods, while North Korea had never been connected to the global internet at all.
Iran Says Several "Flying Objects" Hit, 5 Killed During US Pilot Rescue Op
At least five people were killed, and several "flying objects" were destroyed, including a transport plane, during the US operation to rescue the downed fighter jet crew member, the Iran's Revolutionary Guards said, reported Iranian media.
According to the spokesperson of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, the downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane in the south of Isfahan, and two Black Hawk helicopters. The Iranian army also reportedly downed an Israeli drone.
US Iran War Live: Iran Drone Sparks Fire At Storage Tank Of Bahrain Energy Firm
An Iranian drone attack on Sunday sparked a fire at a storage tank belonging to Bahrain's state energy firm that was later extinguished, the company said in a statement.
"Bapco Energies confirms an incident occurred at one of its storage facilities earlier today resulting in a tank fire, as a result of a hostile Iranian drone attack," the company said, without specifying the location of the blaze.
"The fire has been fully extinguished, and the situation is under control. Damages are currently being assessed and evaluated. No injuries have been reported," it added.
Opinion: From Colombo To Dhaka And Male, Pumps Are Running Dry And New Delhi Is Answering
As the war in the Middle East grinds on, energy markets are convulsing, shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz remain choked, and the collateral damage is falling hardest on the smaller, import-dependent countries that didn't start the conflict and have no leverage to end it.
Bangladesh. Sri Lanka. The Maldives. All three have reached out to New Delhi. When a nation's power plants go dark, when fishing boats cannot leave harbour, when hospitals run low on diesel for their generators - that crisis is immediate. A road project taking a decade to complete is an abstraction. A tanker arriving in port at dawn is a fact.
Iran War Starts Pinching US As Gas Prices, Transport Costs Surge
The war against Iran has started to impact Americans, with Amazon announcing a fuel surcharge for its e-commerce deliveries and some airlines hiking fees for checked-in baggage to offset higher fuel costs.
The average price of petrol in the US has increased to $4.09 a gallon on Friday, up more than one dollar from just before the war and the highest level since August 2022.
The cost of diesel has risen sharply from USD 3.64 per gallon a year ago to USD 5.53 per gallon on Friday, according to data maintained by the American Automobile Association (AAA). Diesel is widely used in farming, construction and transportation, besides other industries.
E-commerce giant Amazon also said that, beginning April 17, it plans to add a 3.5 per cent fuel surcharge on third-party sellers.
(PTI)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah Claims It Targeted Israeli Warship With Cruise Missile
Hezbollah on Sunday said it had targeted an Israeli warship with a cruise missile off the Lebanese coast, the first such claim by the group since the start of the Middle East war.
In a statement, the Iran-backed group said it targeted the vessel 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast, claiming the warship was "preparing to launch attacks on Lebanese territory".
The Israeli military told AFP when contacted: "We are not aware of it."
(AFP)
US Iran War Live | 5 killed In Iran In Strikes During US Pilot Rescue: Report
Strikes killed five people overnight in Iran's southwest during the rescue of a missing US crewmember of a downed American fighter jet, Iranian media reported Sunday.
"Five people were martyred in last night's attack on the Kouh-e Siah area" in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the Tasnim news agency cited provincial official Iraj Kazemijou as saying.
He said the killings took place while the US was trying to find "the pilot or pilots" of the downed fighter jet.
(AFP)
Fire Breaks Out At Abu Dhabi Petrochemical Plant After Attack Intercepted: Authorities
Authorities in Abu Dhabi said they were battling fires at a petrochemical facility on Sunday caused by falling debris as Iran pressed an aerial campaign against its Gulf neighbours.
"Authorities are responding to multiple fires in Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems," the Gulf emirate's media office said.
"Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported," it added after the United Arab Emirates' defence ministry earlier said it was responding to missile and drone attacks.
(AFP)
US Iran War Live:
"God bless our troops and god bless the United States of America," the White House tweeted after US President Donald Trump announced that the missing F-15 crewman haf been rescued.
GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS AND GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. pic.twitter.com/Dq3U5s1wrx— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2026
"Proud Of Our Troops": White House Press Secretary On US Rescuing Missing Airman
Proud of our troops. Proud of our President. Proud to be an American. 🇺🇸— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 5, 2026
US Iran War Live: How US Rescued F15 Jet Crew From Iran
The F-15 pilot and weapons systems officer both made contact via their comms systems after ejecting on Friday, Axios reported, quoting two sources.
"The pilot was rescued several hours after the plane was shot down. During that rescue operation, Iran struck a US Black Hawk helicopter, wounding crew members, but it was able to fly on. It took more than a day to locate and rescue the weapons system officer," Axios reported.
Prior to locating the weapons system officer, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) launched a deception campaign by spreading word inside Iran that US forces had already found him and were attempting a ground exfiltration, a senior administration official told Axios.
The CIA used "unique capabilities" to search for him while the airman traversed mountainous terrain, and evaded locals. The CIA shared the precise location with the White House, the US military, and the Pentagon following which an immediate rescue operation was launched. A special forces team inserted nearby on Saturday night. A-10 Warthog attack jets provided close air cover while Black Hawk choppers raced in under heavy enemy fire.
US-Iran War Live | Hundreds Of Special Forces, Dozens Of Planes: How US Rescued Pilot From Iran
"We got him", US President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he announced the rescue of missing F-15 fighter jet crew member following "daring" search and rescue operation. This, according to Trump, has been possible, after the military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the "most lethal weapons in the world."
Hundreds of special operations troops were involved in this rescue, Al Jazeera reported, quoting official sources. The troops went into Iranian territory and rescued that airman, who was flown out of the country and is now safe.
The dramatic operation started in darkness but it ended in daylight, Al Jazeera further reported, mentioning that the operation "didn't go entirely as planned." A firefight reportedly broke out, and it was in the middle of that the US military was able to rescue the airman.
US Iran War Live: When Iran Shot Down US F-15 Fighter Jet
Iran shot down the US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday - which carried a pilot and a weapons system officer. While one of them was rescued immediately, another was missing. According to an Iranian media outlet, the fighter jet was targeted over central Iran and may have gone down in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.
US President Donald Trump LIVE Updates | Missing US Jet Crew Found, Rescue Op On In Iran Amid "Heavy Firefight"
The US fighter jet pilot who was missing for two days after Iran shot down the warplane has been rescued in one of the most "daring operations" in the history of the United States, President Donald Trump said.
According to Trump, the pilot has sustained injuries but "will be fine".
"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
"We Got Him": Trump Confirms US Has Rescued Missing Jet Pilot In Iran
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Massive Fire At Bapco Oil Refinery In Bahrain
Massive fire erupted at the Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain after it was hit by missiles and explosive drones, as per reports.
Iran Warns Of 'Big Surprise' For US, Israel
#BREAKING | We have a big surprise for America and the regime, says Iran— NDTV (@ndtv) April 5, 2026
NDTV World's @DishhaBagchi joins @reetksahni with latest details#IranWar pic.twitter.com/yTIQv8MyLo
UAE Air Defences Engaging With Missiles, Drones
The United Arab Emirates Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats, the Ministry of Defence said, asserting that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's.
تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 5, 2026
UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/RTdvMVtCnK
2 Days On, Pilot Of Downed US Jet Still Missing, Iran Deploys "Tribesmen, Popular Forces"
A frantic search continued for a missing pilot two days after Iran shot down a US warplane - a two-seat F-15E jet - with Tehran deploying "popular forces" and "tribesmen" alongside military forces in efforts to find the airman.
The US F-15E Strike Eagle, a $31.1 million aircraft (about Rs 289 crore), carried a pilot and weapons system officer. While one of them was rescued, it is unclear who is missing. Iran also shot down another plane, an A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft, which costs about $18.8 million (around Rs 174 crore), over Kuwait. The pilot, however, ejected.
Satellite Imagery Firm Planet Labs Withholds Middle East War Pics Over Trump's Request
US satellite imagery company Planet Labs said Saturday it will stop publishing high-resolution aerial pictures of the area involved in the Middle East war, following a request from President Donald Trump's government.
The United States and Israel have conducted joint strikes against Iran since late February, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with daily missile barrages targeting Israel and several neighbouring countries across the region.
Planet said the US government had asked satellite imagery providers to implement an "indefinite withhold of imagery".
"Effective retroactively from March 9, 2026, Planet is moving to a managed access model, extending the publication delay for all new imagery within the designated AOI (area of interest), and releasing imagery on a case-by-case basis and for urgent, mission-critical requirements or in the public interest," the company said in a message to clients received by AFP.
Kuwait Power, Water Desalination Plants Attacked
Two Kuwaiti power and water desalination plants were damaged by a drone attack from Iran, the electricity and water ministry said Sunday.
The attack resulted in "significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generating units", the ministry said in a post on X, adding there were no deaths or injuries.
"Unbalanced, Stupid": Iran On Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum For Peace Deal
Iran on Saturday brushed aside US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Tehran's vital infrastructure if a peace deal is not reached within 48 hours, calling the ultimatum "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".
Echoing Trump's language, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that "the gates of hell will open for you".
Top Aides Advise Trump Blasting Iran’s Infrastructure Is Fair Game: Report
Top aides have privately made the case to President Trump in recent days that Iran's power-generating facilities and bridges are legitimate military targets because destroying them could cripple the country's missile and nuclear programs, officials say, as per the Wall Street Journal report.
Among those who have briefed the president on the legal rationale to hit civilian targets is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who advised Trump that roadways could be struck because Iran's military could use them to move missiles and materials for making drones. A White House official added that electric plants are legitimate military targets because destroying them could foment civil unrest, complicating Tehran's path to a nuclear device.
"Iran's Position Being Misrepresented By US Media": Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi On Mediation Effort By Pak
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X also said Tehran had "never refused to go to Islamabad" but was seeking a "conclusive and lasting" end to the conflict. "We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad," Araghchi wrote.
He said "What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us."
Iran's position is being misrepresented by U.S. media.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 4, 2026
We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us.
پاکستان زنده باد pic.twitter.com/AUjBQxOFyA
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Araghchi's remarks, saying he appreciated the clarification.
"Responding To Hostile Missile And Drone Threats": Kuwait Army
Kuwait Army on Sunday said its air defences were working to intercept missiles and drones fired towards the Gulf nation's territory.
"Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the Kuwaiti army posted on X, adding that any explosions heard were air defence interceptions.
The army urged the public to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by authorities.
تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.— KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 4, 2026
تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.
يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/Pe0Qiym8Ve
Iran Military Leaders "Who Have Led Them Poorly, Unwisely" Killed: Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that "many" of Iran's military leaders were killed in a huge strike on the Islamic republic's capital.
"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The post included a video showing explosions lighting up a city's skyline at night but did not specify when the military action took place.
"Evacuate Immediately": Israel Warns Ahead Of Strikes Near Syria-Lebanon Crossing
The Israeli military said on Saturday it would strike an area near the crossing between Syria and Lebanon, urging residents to evacuate immediately.
"Due to Hezbollah's use of the Masnaa Crossing for military purposes and smuggling of combat equipment, the IDF intends to carry out strikes on the crossing in the near future," the military's Arabic-Language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, wrote on X.
"For your safety, we urge everyone near the crossing and anyone in the area marked in red on the map to evacuate immediately," he added, sharing the marked map on X.
5 Killed In Strikes On Petrochemical Hub In Iran
An Iranian official said five people were killed after US-Israeli strikes on Saturday that targeted a petrochemical hub in the southwest of the country, according to ISNA news agency.
"Five people were martyred following the American-Zionist enemy attack on some companies located in the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone," ISNA said, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan province, Valiollah Hayati.
(AFP)
Identified Missile Launched From Yemen: Israeli Military
The Israeli military said Saturday it had detected a missile launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory, the fifth time it has detected such an attack since the start of the Middle East war.
"The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.
(AFP)
Israel Preparing For Attacks On Iranian Energy Sites, Awaits US Green Light: Report
Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities but is awaiting a green light from the United States, a senior Israeli defense official said on Saturday, adding that any such attacks would likely come within the next week.
The comments came after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum, sharpening focus on whether Washington would back further Israeli military action against Iran.
'Don't Bomb': Israelis Call For Ending Iran War
Carrying anti-war banners and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hundreds of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest the war with Iran.
Demonstrators gathered in a central square, holding signs that read: "Don't bomb — talk! End the endless war!" despite restrictions on mass gatherings imposed during the conflict with Iran.
"Police are trying to silence our voice," Alon-Lee Green, the co-director of Israeli-Palestinian grassroots group Standing Together, told AFP.
"We are here to demand an end to the war in Iran, the war in Lebanon, and the war in Gaza which is still going on, as well as an end to the pogroms in the West Bank.
"In Israel, there's always a war. So, if we're not allowed to demonstrate, we will never be allowed to speak," he added.
(AFP)
"48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down": Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline
US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it has a mere 48 hours before facing severe consequences. He reminded the Islamic Republic that it had 10 days to either "make a deal" or "open up the Hormuz Strait" on March 26. However, with just two days remaining, he said, "time is running out".
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!", he wrote on Truth Social.
Blindfolded, Made To Kneel: What Happened Last Time Iran Held US Personnel
For 35 days, no American aircraft had been lost inside Iran. That changed on Saturday. An F-15E was shot down, one crew member was rescued, and now a race is on between the US and Iran to find the one who wasn't.
If Iran captures the missing airman, it would not be the first time Tehran has held American personnel.
US-Israeli Strikes Hit Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant, Killing One
A projectile from a US-Israeli attack hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Saturday, killing one person, state media reported.
"Following the US-Zionist criminal attacks, this Saturday morning, around 8:30 am, a projectile hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest," said the official IRNA news agency.
It added that one of the building's guards was killed but noted that there was no damage to the plant's facilities.
US-Israeli Strikes Hit Petrochemicals Hub In Iran
US-Israeli strikes have targeted a petrochemicals hub in southwestern Iran, hitting several companies in the area, Iranian media reported.
"Explosions occurred in the Special Petrochemical Zone of Mahshahr," said Fars news agency, citing the deputy governor for Khuzestan province.
Fars said the "US-Israeli attack on Mahshahr" hit three companies in the area, while the Tasnim news agency said "the extent of the damage remains unknown".
Shrapnel From Intercepted Drones Injures Four In Bahrain
Shrapnel from intercepted drones has injured four people in Bahrain, authorities have said.
Turkey Says Its Second Ship Has Passed Hormuz
Turkey has said that a second Turkish-owned ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
Explained: How Iran Downed 2 US Fighter Jets
After more than a month of punishing US-Israeli airstrikes, a degraded Iranian military nonetheless remains a stubborn foe.
How Indian Vessel Crossed Strait Of Hormuz Via 'New Shipping Route' Amid War
The new route avoids international waters and stays within Oman's territorial sea limits.
Fire Reported At Foreign Oil Companies' Storage Facilities In Iraq After Drone Strike
A fire broke out early on Saturday at storage facilities belonging to foreign oil companies near Iraq's Basra after a drone strike, security sources told Reuters.
Multiple Blasts Heard In Tehran
Several blasts shook northern Tehran on Saturday, an AFP journalist heard.
The blasts occurred at about 7:30 am (0400 GMT) and were accompanied by a loud sound from above as if coming from a drone, said AFP's correspondent in the Iranian capital.
India-Bound Ship Green Salvi Crosses Hormuz
Green Salvi, another ship carrying LPG supplies, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is now moving towards India.
French, Japanese-Owned Ships Make First Hormuz Crossings
A French container ship and a Japanese-owned tanker have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, in what appear to be the first such transits since the war in Iran shuttered the key waterway.
The CMA CGM Kribi container ship exited the strait on Friday, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg and two people familiar with the situation.
That’s the first ship linked to Western Europe that’s known to have made it through since the war began on February 28.
Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines confirmed on Friday that the liquefied natural gas tanker it part-owns also crossed — another first.
Debris From Interception Falls On Oracle Building In Dubai
Authorities in Dubai responded to a "minor incident" caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell on the facade of the Oracle building.
"No injuries were reported," officials said.