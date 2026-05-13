'Don't Have Control Over Our Enriched Uranium': Iran Minister

In a big revelation, Tehran has stated that it does not have "physical control of its uranium, which is enriched to 60 per cent". Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, added that Iran had been ready to discuss all aspects of the nuclear issue but that the United States had refused genuine negotiations and instead demanded its own terms. He insisted that it was Washington, not Iran, which sought the current ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

According to Gharibabadi, the recent talks had focused on three main areas -- Iran's commitment to non-development of nuclear weapons, the handling of its existing stockpile, and the question of enrichment.

"Iran was ready to discuss all issues, but this needs negotiation. The US refuses negotiations. US only want their terms," Gharibabadi said.

Within those discussions, the sides had addressed the possible transfer of Iranian enriched uranium, the dilution of its enrichment levels, and the conversion of material into fuel rods. Specifically, the US demanded that uranium enriched to 60 per cent be transferred to the United States and nowhere else. Washington also called for Iran to suspend enrichment activities for 20 years, a demand Tehran rejected outright.

"We cannot deprive our nation," the minister said. Gharibabadi is a key part of Iran's negotiation team which engaged in talks with the United States, including the recent consultations in Islamabad.

He questioned the logic of transferring material to the US, asking, "Transferring to the United States - why?"

"The US waged a war, could not achieve its goals and is now looking for concessions from Iran," he said. He described the American approach as "dictation, not negotiation".

The Iranian minister also disclosed that Iran does not presently have physical control over its uranium enriched to 60 per cent. That material lies underground in facilities that have been bombed.

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi said that for India, described as a friendly country, Iran had already allowed the passage of 11 vessels and was working to permit some more.

"For India, a friendly country, we have allowed [the passage of] 11 vessels. We are working to allow some more vessels. Not all vessels will be allowed. We welcome India's help," he said.

Iranian authorities plan to impose charges for ships crossing the Strait. These fees will be decided according to transparency and international standards.

Iran's proposals included opening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the United States removing its blockade, the return of frozen Iranian assets, and a readiness to negotiate for 30 days on all issues, including the nuclear programme. Iran also committed not to build a nuclear weapon.

The war, which began more than two months ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has spread throughout the Middle East and affected the global economy despite the ceasefire.

Both sides have refused concessions and have repeatedly threatened to resume fighting, though neither has shown willingness to return to full-scale war."There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal.