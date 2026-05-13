China Draws Four 'Red-Lines' In Ties With US Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit, Beijing has reiterated its position on key issues in China-US relations, drawing "four red lines" that must not be challenged during the superpower summit this week. According to the Chinese Embassy in the US, the 'no-go' areas include China's position on Taiwan and its development rights.

"The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged," the embassy said in a post on X. The image contained a graphic, which listed 'The Taiwan Question', 'Democracy and Human Rights', 'Paths and Political Systems' and 'China's Development Right' as Beijing's non-negotiables. Follow Live Updates

In another post on X, the embassy emphasised that "China and the US should explore the building of a strategic, constructive, and stable China-US relationship."

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Reinforcing its broader diplomatic position, it further added that "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation remain the right way for China and the US to get along".

Chinese President Xi Jinping first announced the four red lines in a statement after meeting with then-President Joe Biden in November 2024.

China's Taiwan Issue

China views the democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Therefore, the United States' weapons sales to Taipei is certain to be discussed during the two days of meetings this week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China on Wednesday reiterated its strong opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan, calling on Washington to honour its commitments ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival for a summit in Beijing. Zhang Han, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said Taiwan is an internal issue and a matter for the Chinese people.

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"We firmly oppose the United States engaging in any form of military ties with China's Taiwan region and firmly oppose the United States selling weapons to China's Taiwan region. This position is consistent and unequivocal," she said in Beijing.

Taiwan is the "core of China's core interests" and honouring the commitments made by successive US administrations is "an international obligation that the US side is duty-bound to fulfil", Zhang added.

The US officially takes no position on Taiwan's sovereignty under Washington's "One China" policy, but acknowledges, without accepting, Beijing's position that the island is China's. However, Washington is bound by law to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

In December, the Trump administration announced an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, the largest ever.

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Beijing's Other Concerns

China also opposes US intervention in its internal affairs under the guise of democracy and human rights concerns. It defends its socialist system under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

China's controls on rare-earth exports, AI rivalry, and the countries' raucous trade relationship are also among the topics expected to be taken up by the heads of the world's top two economies. China has been actively manoeuvring against Western sanctions, activating its 2021 blocking rules to compel domestic firms to ignore US penalties, particularly those involving Iranian crude imports.

Trump's China Visit

Trump is on his way to Beijing to meet with China's President Xi Jinping. The two-day trip -- the first since Trump visited in 2017 -- will include high-stakes talks with the Chinese President amid a packed itinerary that includes a state banquet and a tea reception. Trump heads to China with his ambitions blunted by court rulings on tariffs, narrowing his goals to a few deals on beans, beef and Boeing jets.