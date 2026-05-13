Vijay Removes Astrologer As Officer On Special Duty After Criticism

Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - fresh off a dramatic trust vote win Wednesday morning to reinforce its government - has rolled back the appointment of an astrologer as an Officer on Special Duty (Political).

Radhan Pandit Vetrivel had been named to chief minister Joseph Vijay's staff, but that triggered protests from TVK critics and rivals, as well as a key ally - the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which has offered its two seats in support of the chief minister.

The rollback also followed TVK leader CT Nirmal Kumar telling reporters Vetrivel - who reportedly predicted Vijay's win and whose counsel persuaded the actor-politician to reschedule his oath-taking ceremony - was to serve as a media spokesperson and his profession is irrelevant. "He is our media person… our media spokesperson. He can be from any profession but has been appointed as a media handler," he told reporters after the TVK sailed through the vote.

During the vote, as party leaders made statements in support of, or against Vijay, DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth left no doubt she was against Vetrivel's appointment. "I condemn the appointment of an astrologer as Chief Minister's OSD. What message do you want to send to the youth? If he is your astrologer, keep him as your personal choice," she thundered.

RECAP | Vijay Faces Crucial Floor Test, DMDK Flags His Astrologer's Appointment

From amongst his allies, the Congress - whose five seats are critical for the TVK - was also unhappy with the appointment. In a post on X, MP Sasikanth Senthil said, "Beats me. Why would an astrologer require OSD position?? Can anyone explain."

RECAP | Vijay Appoints Astrologer His Political Adviser, "Unacceptable," Say Allies\

Earlier, VCK general secretary D Ravikumar said: "This is unacceptable in a secular government. It is the government's duty to foster a scientific outlook…" and demanded his dismissal. And the Left too was unhappy.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party - which won just one seat in this election - seemed to be on Vijay's side, even though the TVK chief made it clear there was no love lost with the saffron party. In fact, he even called the BJP his 'ideological enemy'.

Astrologers and political leaders -- especially in south India -- have a close connect.

RECAP | Who Is Radhan Pandit, Astrologer Who Predicted TVK Win, Now Vijay's Adviser

Vettrivel had a high-profile client list, including former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Reports say many major political decisions during the AIADMK leader's tenure were taken after consulting the astrologer. The two apparently fell out after his prediction that she would not go to jail in the disproportionate assets case flopped.