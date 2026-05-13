Vijay Faces Crucial Floor Test, DMDK Flags His Astrologer's Appointment

Vijaykanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, or DMDK, which says it is neutral, has opposed the appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay as he faces a crucial floor test today.

"I condemn the appointment of an astrologer as Chief Minister's OSD. What message do you want to send to the youth? If he is your astrologer, keep him as your personal choice," Premallatha Vijayakant, DMDK's lone MLA in the Assembly, said.

Pandit Vettrivel is believed to have predicted a “tsunami victory” for Vijay ahead of polls. Earlier, Vijay planned his swearing-in ceremony for May 10 at 3:45 pm, but later rescheduled for 10 am. According to reports, this change was suggested by Vettrivel, who said the new time was more "auspicious".

The BJP, however, found nothing wrong in the astrologer's appointment.

"It's his personal choice. If the Chief Minister feels that the person he had chosen will contribute something then it's his choice. If an actor can become a Chief Minister then why can't an astrologer become an OSD. I thnk it's a fair chance," Vinoj Selvam, BJP leader, said.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, or TVK, won 108 seats on its electoral debut, while the MK Stalin-led DMK secured only 59 seats and the AIADMK was pushed to the third spot with 47 seats.

The BJP, part of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, won a single seat as M Bhojarajan secured Udhagamandalam with a narrow margin of 976 votes. The party has decided to maintain a neutral stand in the House.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA Sowmiya Anbumani said in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the party will abstain from the floor test. PMK has four MLAs in the Assembly.

Congress, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs have extended support to the TVK government, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly took up the motion for the Vote of Confidence on Wednesday.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs, has also extended support to the TVK government. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA Kamaraj has also supported TVK in the Assembly.