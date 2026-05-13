CBSE 12th Result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results today, following past-year trends that suggest a likely announcement around mid-May. Traditionally, the board releases Class 12 results in the third week of May, and in the last two years, the results were announced on May 13 (2024 and 2025).

However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date or time yet. Students are advised to remain alert and keep their login credentials ready, as the result can be announced anytime during the day without prior notice.

More than 18 lakh students are awaiting their scorecards this year. While no official confirmation has been issued, platforms like the UMANG App and DigiLocker have recently shown "Coming Soon" notifications for CBSE Class 12 results, further fueling expectations of an imminent release.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through multiple official platforms:

Official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Mobile apps:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

Other options:

SMS service

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

These channels are designed to ensure smooth access even during heavy traffic on result day.

Steps To Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details

View, download, and print the scorecard for future use

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, after which the evaluation process began.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here