CBSE 12th Result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results today, following past-year trends that suggest a likely announcement around mid-May. Traditionally, the board releases Class 12 results in the third week of May, and in the last two years, the results were announced on May 13 (2024 and 2025).
However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date or time yet. Students are advised to remain alert and keep their login credentials ready, as the result can be announced anytime during the day without prior notice.
More than 18 lakh students are awaiting their scorecards this year. While no official confirmation has been issued, platforms like the UMANG App and DigiLocker have recently shown "Coming Soon" notifications for CBSE Class 12 results, further fueling expectations of an imminent release.
Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
Once declared, students will be able to access their results through multiple official platforms:
Official websites:
- cbse.gov.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
Mobile apps:
- DigiLocker
- UMANG App
Other options:
SMS service
IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)
These channels are designed to ensure smooth access even during heavy traffic on result day.
Steps To Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
- Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
- Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID
- Submit the details
- View, download, and print the scorecard for future use
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, after which the evaluation process began.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here
CBSE 12th Results 2026 Live: Result Declaration Dates In Last Three Years
Past trends indicate that CBSE Class 12 results are usually announced in the third week of May.
- 2025: May 13
- 2024: May 13
- 2023: May 12
CBSE 12th Results 2026 Live: Steps To Download Results Online
Students can check their results and download scorecards using the following steps:
- Visit the official CBSE result website: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
- Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID
- Submit the details to view the result
- Download or print the scorecard for future reference
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: What details are required to check the result?
Students will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to access their scorecards.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Where can students check their results?
Results will be available on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS, and IVRS.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Which apps are showing "coming soon" updates?
Both UMANG and DigiLocker have indicated that CBSE Class 12 results are expected soon.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How many students are waiting for the result?
More than 18 lakh students are awaiting their Class 12 board results this year.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Has CBSE announced the exact result time?
No, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not released any official timing yet.