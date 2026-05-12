CBSE 12th Results 2026 Shortly: List Of Official Websites, Direct Link, Steps To Check

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Direct Link: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 results anytime soon, possibly today or tomorrow. More than 18 lakh students are awaiting their results. Although the board has not officially confirmed the result date, UMANG and DigiLocker recently hinted that the "CBSE Board Class 12 Results" are coming soon.

Based on previous years' trends, CBSE usually announces the Class 12 results in the second or third week of May. Over the last three years, the results were declared on May 12 or May 13.

Official Websites To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once announced, students will be able to access their results through the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Alternate Platforms To Check Results

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), especially in case the websites experience heavy traffic or slowdowns.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10. Following the exams, the board began the evaluation and result compilation process.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Digital Marksheet And Certificates Through DigiLocker

CBSE provides digital academic documents through its academic repository, "Parinam Manjusha", which is integrated with DigiLocker.



Students will be able to access the following documents digitally:

Marksheet-cum-certificate

Migration certificate

Skill certificate (where applicable)

These documents will be available shortly after the declaration of results at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in. DigiLocker login credentials are generally sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.