CBSE 12th Result 2026: Mandatory Certificates And Documents Students Must Collect

CBSE 12th Result 2026 will be released anytime soon. The declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is also important for the official documents issued by the board after the examination. These certificates are essential for admission to higher education institutions in India and abroad, government recruitment, scholarship applications, and other official purposes.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides both physical and digital copies of important documents. Students are advised to collect and preserve all certificates carefully for future academic and professional use.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Marksheet and Passing Certificate

After the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, the board issues the Class 12 marksheet to all students who pass the exams. The marksheet contains subject-wise theory and practical marks along with grades obtained in each subject. However, CBSE does not mention overall percentage or CGPA on the document.

The board provides physical marksheet through schools and digital marksheet through DigiLocker. Students can access it using login details shared by their schools.

Along with the marksheet, CBSE also issues the Passing Certificate, officially known as the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) certificate. This document confirms that the student has successfully passed Class 12. It is one of the most important certificates required for college admissions, entrance examinations, and employment verification.

Both the physical and digital copies of the passing certificate are considered valid.

CBSE Migration Certificate

The Migration Certificate is another important document issued to Class 12 students. This certificate is generally required when a student takes admission to a university, especially while changing boards, states, or educational institutions.

CBSE has discontinued the automatic issuance of physical migration certificates from recent sessions. Students now receive only the digital copy through DigiLocker. According to the board, the digital migration certificate is officially valid and accepted by institutions.

However, if any university specifically asks for a printed migration certificate, students can apply for it through the CBSE online portal by paying the prescribed fee. In previous years, the fee was around Rs. 500.

Physical Documents to Collect from Schools

Although digital documents are legally accepted, many colleges, universities, and government authorities still request printed copies during admission and verification processes. Therefore, students should collect the original physical certificates from their schools once they are distributed by CBSE.

Apart from CBSE-issued certificates, schools may also provide:

Character Certificate

School Leaving Certificate

Provisional documents, if applicable

Students should ensure that all details mentioned in these certificates are correct. In case of any error, the issue should be reported immediately to the school authorities or CBSE for correction.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed colleges and universities to accept DigiLocker documents issued by CBSE. Students can also use digitally downloaded marksheets and certificates for temporary admission purposes until physical copies are submitted.

