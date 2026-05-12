Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take oath as the Assam chief minister for a second consecutive term at 11.40 am in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with over 40 NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers are scheduled to attend the grand event at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field.

Barricades, traffic diversions, and multi-layered security deployments have been put in place around the Khanapara area.

This will be the third NDA government in Assam, and Sarma will become the only non-Congress chief minister to achieve the feat in the state.

Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - will also be sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

The first Cabinet meeting of the new government would be held shortly after the swearing-in ceremony. Sarma said implementation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral commitments and development agenda would remain the government's top priority in its new term.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and BPF, secured a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP alone bagged 82, its first single-party majority in the state, while AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

LIVE Updates: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Oath Ceremony