4 Ministers, Including NDA Allies, To Take Oath With Himanta Sarma Today

Four ministers, including leaders from key NDA allies, will be sworn in alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma as the BJP-led government in Assam will take oath for a third consecutive term today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with over 40 NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers are scheduled to attend the grand event at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third consecutive term, securing 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force with 82 seats, while its allies - the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - won 10 seats each.

Follow LIVE Updates Of Himanta Biswa Sarma Oath Ceremony

Here are the four ministers set to take oath with Himanta Biswa Sarma:

Atul Bora

Top Assam politician Atul Bora will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister. Atul Bora, president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and a key NDA ally in Assam, was elected from the Bokakhat constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. A senior leader of the AGP, Bora has represented Bokakhat since 2016 and earlier served as MLA from Golaghat between 1996 and 2001.

He has held several key portfolios in the governments led by Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, including Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Urban Development, and Town and Country Planning. Bora has been serving as AGP president since 2014, after working as the party's working president from 2011 to 2014.

Ajanta Neog

Ajanta Neog will be the female face of the Himanta 2.0 cabinet and will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister. She served as the state's Finance Minister in the previous government.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ajanta Neog was elected from the Golaghat constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections. Born in 1964, she has been serving as Minister of Finance and Women and Child Development since May 2021.

She became the first woman Finance Minister of Assam and has represented the Golaghat Assembly constituency continuously since 2001. Neog is also the longest-serving female legislator in the state. Like Himanta Biswa Sarma, she had switched from the Congress.

Rameswar Teli

Rameswar Teli is another prominent name in the new cabinet and comes from the tea garden workers' community.

He was elected from the Duliajan constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections. Born on August 14, 1970, Teli is a senior BJP leader who previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP representing Assam and as Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh from 2014 to 2024.

He served as Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Labour and Employment from 2021 to 2024, and earlier held the portfolio of Minister of State for Food Processing Industries from 2019 to 2020. Teli had also represented Duliajan as an MLA from 2001 to 2011.

Charan Boro

Charan Boro will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister from key ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He served as Transport Minister in the previous government. Boro was elected from the Majbat constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Born on July 1, 1979, he has represented Majbat in the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2016. He is currently serving as a Cabinet minister and has earlier handled key departments including Transport and Welfare of Bodoland.

Ranjeet Dass As Speaker

Apart from the ministerial inductions, senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass is set to become the new Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Dass was elected from the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeating CPI(M) candidate Manoranjan Talukdar. His campaign focused on development and grassroots outreach.

Born on December 1, 1965, Dass is a politician and former journalist who has served as Assam's Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs since 2021. He represented Sorbhog from 2011 to 2021 and Patacharkuchi from 2021 onwards.

He also served as Speaker of the Assembly from 2016 to 2017 and was BJP Assam state president from 2016 to 2021.