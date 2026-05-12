PM Modi, Other Dignitaries Arrive In Guwahati For NDA Government's Oath Taking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Monday night, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the third BJP-led NDA government in Assam.

Modi was received by CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.

The prime minister will be attending the oath taking ceremony of the NDA government, which will be helmed by Sarma for the second consecutive term.

He will be spending the night at the state guest house at Koinadhora in Khanapara area of the city.

Besides Sarma as the chief minister, four more MLAs -- two from the BJP and one each of its allies AGP and BPF -- will be taking oath.

"A warm welcome to Adarniya @narendramodi ji to Assam. His visit marks a momentous occasion in Assam's history as the State will witness the beginning of the third consecutive term of a BJP-NDA Govt. We look forward to his continued blessings and guidance," Sarma said in a post on X.

Several Union ministers, chief ministers and their deputies of NDA-ruled states, top industrialists, Satradhikars (heads of Vaishnavite monasteries) and other dignitaries, besides BJP workers and booth committee presidents, will be attending the programme, Sarma said.

Most of the dignitaries reached this northeastern city on Monday and were accorded traditional welcome at the airport.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are also scheduled to reach during the night.

Among those who have arrived for the oath-taking are union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Lalan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chirag Paswan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bihar's Samrat Choudhury, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Dev Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, Odisha's Mohan Charan Maji and Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav.

Among chief ministers of other North East states who have reached for the oath taking are Tripura's Manik Saha, Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio, Mizoram's Lalduhoma, Manipur's Y Khemchand Singh, Sikkim's Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu.

The deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, among others, have also reached Guwahati.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary College field with elaborate arrangements for accommodating several thousands of people, with separate dais also being erected for different set of dignitaries.

The BJP-led NDA came to power for the third term with a stupendous two-thirds majority in last month's election. The BJP alone secured 82 seats and its allies, AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), 10 each, in the 126-member Assembly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)